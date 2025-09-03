Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Colts Week 1 Injury Report
The great mystery surrounding Darren Waller finally was solved — to some degree — with the release of the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the 2025 season.
Turns out the veteran tight end the Dolphins acquired from the New York Giants after he decided to unretire is dealing with a hip injury, and it's why his practice participation has been so limited all summer.
Waller was one of three players who did not practice (DNP) for the Dolphins on Wednesday, along with CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee).
Given his profile, Waller clearly is the biggest name among those with a DNP. And considering his very limited amount of practice time, his availability for the opener at Indianapolis would have to be considered iffy at best at this time.
The Dolphins had a total of 12 players on their initial injury report, and there was another bit of news, this one involving WR Tyreek Hill.
The news is that Hill was listed as a limited participant not only with the oblique injury that head coach Mike McDaniel revealed during the joint practices in the Midwest but also a calf issue. Given that McDaniel never mentioned anything about a calf problem before, this means either Hill was injured in practice Wednesday or this was another issue that required some attention.
Given that Hill spoke to reporters after practice, though, it's probably fair to suggest the issues aren't significant and likely won't keep him out of the Week 1 game against the Colts.
The first injury report of the year also brought clarity to the injuries of safety Ashtyn Davis (calf) and tackle Austin Jackson (toe), both of whom missed considerable practice time during training camp when teams aren't required to divulge the nature of injuries.
Both Davis and Jackson were among the five players listed as limited participants Wednesday, along with Hill, RB De'Von Achane (calf) and WR Dee Eskridge (concussion).
Finally, five players were on the injury report but listed as full participants: CB Storm Duck (hip), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) and S Dante Trader Jr. (hamstring).
THE COLTS REPORT
Indianapolis had a remarkably clean injury report.
It featured only one player, that being backup running back Tyler Goodson being limited with an elbow injury.
All the cornerback injuries, which were believed to have led to the signing of former Dolphins Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard, have become non-factors.