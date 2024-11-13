Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report
Given what we already knew, the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 11 overall wasn't so bad.
The team was missing three starters, but that was expected given the injuries sustained by cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and guard Robert Jones (knee) as well as Tyreek Hill's ongoing wrist issue. As we suspected, Hill was joking when he said Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his back on their touchdown celebration Monday night and he would have to miss practice Wednesday because of that.
The other three players who didn't practice sat out because of rest days, and they were the familiar names: Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell and Jordan Poyer.
The best news of all, of course, was seeing guard Isaiah Wynn's name on the injury report. He was listed as limited with quad/knee issues in his first practice since October 2023.
Also limited was fullback Alec Ingold, who missed the 23-15 victory against the Los Angeles Rams because of a calf injury.
The Dolphins also had five players listed as limited participants: S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), CB Kader Kohou (neck), LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), TE Julian Hill (shoulder) and S Patrick McMorris (calf). The first four all played against the Rams on Monday night. McMorris' full status would suggest he's ready to be activated if the Dolphins choose to go that route for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
RAIDERS INJURY REPORT
The Raiders had five players who didn't practice or were limited Wednesday, and interestingly all of them are dealing with an ankle injury.
The four who didn't practice were TE Harrison Bryant, CB Nate Hobbs, C Andre James and G Cody Whitehair, while T Kolton Miller was limited.
Among the players who the injury who were full participants was DE Maxx Crosby (ankle, of course) and tight end Michael Mayer, who was designated for return from the non-football illness list Tuesday and is expected to play against the Dolphins.