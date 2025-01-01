Breaking Down the First Week 18 Injury Report
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's hip issue continues to highlight the Miami Dolphins' injury situation, but they also had three starters sit out practice because of injuries Wednesday.
And that doesn't include veteran Kendall Lamm, who was placed on injured reserve before the first Week 18 injury report was released.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/finger) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) all sat out practice with various injuries Wednesday.
Walker missed the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, while Armstead pulled himself out of the game in the first half. Poyer started despite his injury.
The Dolphins also had four other prominent starters listed as limited participants in practice, including Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest) and Jaylen Waddle (knee), and safety Jevon Holland (wrist).
Also listed as limited was punter Jake Bailey, who is dealing with a back injury.
Lastly, linebacker Duke Riley was on the injury report with a foot injury, though he was a full participant.
JETS INJURY REPORT
The Jets conducted a walk-through Wednesday, so their injury report was based on an estimation.
It featured five players estimated as DNP (Did Not Practice), a group that includes starting cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).
The other were DNPs were TE Tyler Conklin (calf) and veteran tackle Morgan Moses (knee).
Yet another offensive lineman, guard John Simpson, was estimated as limited because of a groin injury.