All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Week 4 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have a long list of injured players ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) goes in motion against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2024 season opener.
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) goes in motion against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2024 season opener. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins players on their initial injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans reached double digits, with five players sitting out practice Thursday.

That list does include veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was given his usual rest day to start off practice week and will be off the injury report Friday — barring an unexpected development.

The list of players who did not practice (DNP) included T Terron Armstead (concussion), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), LB David Long Jr. (hamstring) and CB Siran Neal (hamstring).

Listed as limited participants were CB Storm Duck (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (shoulder/knee), RB Raheem Mostert (chest), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs) and WR Malik Washington (quadriceps). Linebacker Jaelan Phillips was listed as a full participant despite Achilles/shoulder issues.

The situation with Thompson is the one that bears watching, and his participation status was expected.

Mostert has missed the past two games, while Washington has yet to make his NFL debut because of his quad injury.

The injuries at cornerback need to be monitored for the sheer volume at the position. Along with the three injured players, the other cornerbacks on the active roster are Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou and Ethan Bonner.

If the need arises, the practice squad includes cornerbacks Nik Needham and Isaiah Johnson.

TITANS INJURY REPORT

The Tennessee initial report was much smaller than that of the Dolphins, but it did include a key player, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He was one of two Titans players who did not practice because of injury. Simmons is dealing with an elbow injury.

The other player listed as DNP because of injury was starting CB Chidobe Awuzie, who's dealing with a groin injury.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed didn't practice either, but their absence was not injury-related.

Lastly, safety Amari Hooker was listed as a limited participant because of a face injury.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News