Breaking Down the First Week 4 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins players on their initial injury report for their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans reached double digits, with five players sitting out practice Thursday.
That list does include veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was given his usual rest day to start off practice week and will be off the injury report Friday — barring an unexpected development.
The list of players who did not practice (DNP) included T Terron Armstead (concussion), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), LB David Long Jr. (hamstring) and CB Siran Neal (hamstring).
Listed as limited participants were CB Storm Duck (shoulder), FB Alec Ingold (shoulder/knee), RB Raheem Mostert (chest), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs) and WR Malik Washington (quadriceps). Linebacker Jaelan Phillips was listed as a full participant despite Achilles/shoulder issues.
The situation with Thompson is the one that bears watching, and his participation status was expected.
Mostert has missed the past two games, while Washington has yet to make his NFL debut because of his quad injury.
The injuries at cornerback need to be monitored for the sheer volume at the position. Along with the three injured players, the other cornerbacks on the active roster are Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou and Ethan Bonner.
If the need arises, the practice squad includes cornerbacks Nik Needham and Isaiah Johnson.
TITANS INJURY REPORT
The Tennessee initial report was much smaller than that of the Dolphins, but it did include a key player, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He was one of two Titans players who did not practice because of injury. Simmons is dealing with an elbow injury.
The other player listed as DNP because of injury was starting CB Chidobe Awuzie, who's dealing with a groin injury.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed didn't practice either, but their absence was not injury-related.
Lastly, safety Amari Hooker was listed as a limited participant because of a face injury.