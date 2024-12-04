Breaking Down the Latest Dolphins Roster Moves
The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves Wednesday, the most significant of which was putting 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith on injured reserve.
The second-year cornerback from South Carolina sustained a shoulder injury in the 30-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night, and head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday the injury was a week-to-week issue.
Taking Smith's place on the 53-man roster is offensive lineman Jackson Carman, who was signed off the practice squad. Finally, the Dolphins signed rookie cornerback Jason Maitre to the practice squad to fill the opening created by the Carman move.
ANOTHER SETBACK FOR SMITH
The shoulder injury is the latest setback for Smith, the team's top pick in that 2023 draft, after he barely saw the field as a rookie and then began this season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.
Smith appeared in six games as a backup for the Dolphins this season and averaged 32 snaps on defense in his first three games while the secondary dealt with injuries. After Storm Duck and Kader Kohou returned from injuries, Smith then played only eight defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, 16 against the New England Patriots in Week 12 and 12 against the Packers after Kohou left the game with a back injury and before he was injured.
The earlier Smith will be eligible to return is the Week 18 season finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, so it's possible his second NFL season has come to an end, particularly is Miami is out of playoff contention by then.
Smith's departure means an increased likelihood that fellow second-year player Ethan Bonner could find himself in the game-day lineup after being inactive almost every game so far this season.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday and has missed the past three games, and his status for the game against the Jets on Sunday is uncertain. The Dolphins finished the Green Bay game with three healthy cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Storm Duck and special teams ace Siran Neal — while Ethan Bonner was on the inactive list.
Maitre will join Isaiah Johnson and Nik Needham as players on the practice squad listed as cornerbacks, though Needham spent most of his time in training camp working at safety.
WHAT THE CARMAN MOVE MEANS
Carman has appeared in the Dolphins' last three games and therefore was out of elevations for the regular season, so this move will enable the Dolphins to use him again in a game if they so choose.
The Dolphins now have nine offensive linemen on the 53-man roster — Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Kendall Lamm, Isaiah Wynn, Patrick Paul, Andrew Meyer and Carman.
The Dolphins are left with two tackles on the practice squad: Ryan Hayes and Dominican import Bayron Matos.
Carman, a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL draft, signed with the Dolphins practice squad Sept. 17.