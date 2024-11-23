Breaking Down the Saturday Moves
What's that they say about things coming in three?
For the third consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins' practice squad elevations for their game against the New England Patriots are the same, with tackle Jackson Carman and long snapper Tucker Addington getting the call.
Those were to be expected because head coach Mike McDaniel had said this week the team wasn't quite ready to activate Blake Ferguson off the Reserve/Non-Illness Football list and because of the injury situation along the offensive line.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) is listed as questionable for the game against the Patriots after not practicing for a second consecutive week, and the team needs depth anyway because there are now only eight offensive linemen on the active roster since Austin Jackson was placed on IR.
A third elevation means that Carman and Addington no longer can be elevated by the Dolphins in the regular season and would have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play again.
WYNN, McMORRIS UPDATES
Along with the practice squad elevations, the Dolphins also made a couple of injury report updates — and they also were the same as last week.
They involved guard Isaiah Wynn and rookie safety Patrick McMorris both downgraded to out because the Dolphins decided they weren't ready to activate either player, Wynn from PUP and McMorris from injured reserve.
McMorris appears physically ready to return considering he was a full participant in practice all week. Wynn, meanwhile, was limited for a second consecutive week.
McMorris is out of practice time, and the Dolphins will have to make a decision on his status next week.
