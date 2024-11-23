Dolphins-Patriots 2024 Week 12 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve their record to 5-6 on the season when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins are looking for their second consecutive season sweep of the Patriots after winning the teams' Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium by the score of 15-10.
Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 12 matchup.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins have won two straight off the bye to get back into the playoff race. Tua Tagovailoa is playing well since his return from the concussion issues. The Patriots have done some good things with Drake Maye, but this is a tough matchup on the road. Miami wins another.
Prediction: Dolphins 32, Patriots 21
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 30, Patriots 24
- Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 31, Patriots 25
- Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
- Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 31, Patriots 19
- Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Patriots 13
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Patriots have become a high-volume passing attack with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who has 40 passing attempts in two of the past three games. He also has four TDs and four interceptions. Miami is figuring it out again with Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off his best game of the season. The Dolphins have won the past four home meetings in the series.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 21
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Dolphins
Kalyn Kahler: Patriots
Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
Eric Moody: Dolphins
Jason Reid: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
Pro Football Talk
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Patriots 16
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 28, Patriots 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20
- Tom Blair: Dolphins 27, Patriots 17
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 28, Patriots 16
- Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
- Dan Parr: Dolphins 29, Patriots 20
The 33rd Team
Analysis: Believe it or not, the Miami Dolphins are still in the mix for a wild-card spot in the AFC. They have been significantly better on offense since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field, and they’ve won two straight to improve to 4-6. Miami’s schedule is not that difficult, but this is a game it'll have to avoid dropping to have a chance in the AFC. That won’t be easy with Drake Maye getting better each week, but the New England Patriots defense can be exposed through the air. Expect this to be a close contest in Miami, but for the Dolphins to win and inch closer to .500 on the season.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 21
The Athletic
Analysis: Both teams have improved since that 15-10 Miami win last month. The Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa and some defensive players back, while the Patriots made the switch at quarterback to Drake Maye and welcomed defensive tackle Christian Barmore back last week. The Dolphins have won two in a row and Tagovailoa leads the league in EPA per dropback over the last four weeks at 0.37. That still doesn’t mean I want to lay 7.5 points. The Dolphins have a game coming up against the Packers on Thanksgiving, and the attention has to be a little divided considering they already beat the Patriots without Tagovailoa. Maye has a live arm, plus he has a run of 15 yards or longer in each of his six starts — he will make something happen late to lose by fewer than 7.5.
Prediction (against the spread): Patriots plus 7.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: Dolphins
- Mike Gambardella: Dolphins
- Adam Beasley: Dolphins
- Dakota Randall: Dolphins
- Dallas Robinson: Dolphins
- Kyle Soppe: Dolphins
- Dan Tomaro: Dolphins
- Mike Wobschall: Dolphins
- Anthony DiBona: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins will go into this game favored by about a touchdown, which actually might be a tad conservative given the trajectory of both teams. The Dolphins have won two in a row and their offense is humming again, while the Patriots remain very much a rebuilding team. Under other circumstances, this could be viewed as a trap game for the Dolphins considering the looming Thanksgiving night game at Green Bay and the Dolphins' recent dominance of the Patriots, but they're not in a position to overlook any opponent. There's really no reason to suggest anything vastly different from what we saw against the Raiders, though Maye being a better quarterback than Gardner Minshew maybe keeps things a bit closer.