Breaking Down the Thursday Miami Dolphins Week 15 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins had a new name on their injury report Thursday, and it's one of the team's most important defensive players.
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who's coming off a strong performance in the 32-26 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, was listed as a limited participant with a rib injury. Since Brooks was a full participant Wednesday, it's fair to assume the injury occurred in practice.
With veterans Calais Campbell and Jordan Poyer back after getting a rest day Wednesday, the Dolphins had four players missing practice for a second consecutive day.
The four are tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back), along with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (personal) and Dee Eskridge (knee).
Besides, the "vet rest" players, the only change on the Dolphins injury report involved WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) being a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
The Dolphins did have six players listed as limited Thursday for a second consecutive day: wide receiver Grant DuBose in his second practice since September, LB Bradley Chubb (knee), LB Cameron Goode (knee), FB Alec Ingold (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (hip) and WR Jaylen Waddle (hamstring).
Long-snapper Blake Ferguson (non-football illness) and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) again were listed as full participants.
TEXANS INJURY REPORT
The Texans had two changes related to injuries, with LB Jamal Hill (knee) surfacing on the injury report Thursday and being listed as limited, and DE Denico Autry (knee) being listed as a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Starting nickel corner Jalen Pitre (shoulder) and starting center Juice Scruggs (foot) were the two players who again didn't practice because of injuries. Both players are expected to miss the game Sunday.
WR Nico Collins, T Laremy Tunsil and WR Robert Woods all were taken off the injury report after missing practice Wednesday because of rest or personal reasons.
Among the three players who were limited for a second consecutive day were who returned to practice this week, linebacker Christian Harris (calf) and guard Kenyon Green (shoulder), along with DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot). WR Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant for a second consecutive day.