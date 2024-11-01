All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Week 9 Final Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have seven players with a game status designation

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final MIami Dolphins injury report of Week 9 included the four players who head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he didn't expect to play against the Buffalo Bills, and they were joined by three others with a game status designation.

The three players listed as questionable included fullback Alec Ingold, who is dealing with a calf injury and practiced on a limited basis for a second consecutive. If it turns out that Ingold can't play, then the Dolphins would go without a pure fullback but also could use Jonnu Smith or Durham Smythe in an H-back role at times.

Also questionable is cornerback Storm Duck, who missed the Arizona game last Sunday with an ankle injury, and wide receiver River Cracraft, who is on IR but returned to practice this week.

As he predicted before practice, DT Zach Sieler (eye), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and TE Julian Hill (shoulder) all ruled out, while safety Jevon Holland (knee/hand) was listed as doubtful. None of those players practice Friday.

Hill's absence figures to mean more playing time for Smythe and Tanner Conner likely being active again after he sat out the game against Arizona.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge didn't practice because of personal reasons, though he didn't get a game status designation and will be available against Buffalo.

Nobody else got a game status designation, including Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Emmanuel Ogbah who all were full participants in practice after being limited Thursday.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

The Bills ruled out only one player, that being fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip).

Wide receivers Amari Cooper (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) all were listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who missed the Bills' victory against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday and also has been dealing with the pectoral injury he sustained at Miami in Week 2, was a full participant Friday and removed from the injury report.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News