Breaking Down the Week 9 Final Injury Report
The final MIami Dolphins injury report of Week 9 included the four players who head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he didn't expect to play against the Buffalo Bills, and they were joined by three others with a game status designation.
The three players listed as questionable included fullback Alec Ingold, who is dealing with a calf injury and practiced on a limited basis for a second consecutive. If it turns out that Ingold can't play, then the Dolphins would go without a pure fullback but also could use Jonnu Smith or Durham Smythe in an H-back role at times.
Also questionable is cornerback Storm Duck, who missed the Arizona game last Sunday with an ankle injury, and wide receiver River Cracraft, who is on IR but returned to practice this week.
As he predicted before practice, DT Zach Sieler (eye), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and TE Julian Hill (shoulder) all ruled out, while safety Jevon Holland (knee/hand) was listed as doubtful. None of those players practice Friday.
Hill's absence figures to mean more playing time for Smythe and Tanner Conner likely being active again after he sat out the game against Arizona.
Wide receiver Dee Eskridge didn't practice because of personal reasons, though he didn't get a game status designation and will be available against Buffalo.
Nobody else got a game status designation, including Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Emmanuel Ogbah who all were full participants in practice after being limited Thursday.
BILLS INJURY REPORT
The Bills ruled out only one player, that being fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip).
Wide receivers Amari Cooper (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) all were listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who missed the Bills' victory against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday and also has been dealing with the pectoral injury he sustained at Miami in Week 2, was a full participant Friday and removed from the injury report.