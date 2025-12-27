Where the Dolphins Stand Now in the Draft Order and Top 10 Projected Prospects

The Miami Dolphins didn’t play on Christmas this year, but one of the games mattered quite a bit to the team.

The Washington Commanders’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys means the highest the Dolphins can pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft is eighth overall. That would be the highest Miami has picked since it selected Jaylen Waddle sixth overall in 2021.

Here’s what needs to happen for the Dolphins to secure the eighth overall pick. It’s far from a guarantee, but it’s a fairly likely outcome, too.

What Miami Dolphins Need to Get 8th Pick in 2026 NFL draft

The first and most important part of this equation is for the Dolphins to lose their final two games of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

Miami will be the underdog in both games, but Tampa Bay has not played well recently, and how much New England will have to play for in Week 18 is still uncertain. Two losses would put Miami at 6-11 on the season.

The next domino is getting the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints to win at least one more game on their schedules. Both teams currently have five wins, so one more win would tie them with Miami’s six.

Cincinnati’s remaining schedule includes the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. New Orleans will face the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals and Saints are far from good teams, but those are some incredibly winnable games, especially for the Bengals.

One important note is that tiebreakers in the draft order are settled by strength of schedule, and a tie between Miami and New Orleans likely would go to Miami.

Right now, the Saints’ SOS is .524, while Miami’s is .469. The Bengals currently are at .559.

In summary, if Miami loses out, while the Bengals and Saints get one more win, there’s a good chance the Dolphins will pick eighth overall this spring.

Looking Ahead to Potential Top-10 Prospects in 2026 NFL draft

Getting a top 10 overall pick is great, but what about the players who could in that range? Well, this class isn’t quite as good as some in previous years, but there’s a decent group of players who are consistently mocked in the top 10.

It should also be pointed out that Miami landing higher in the draft order will make it easier for them to trade up for a quarterback, if that’s a direction they decide to go.

Here’s a look at players who usually go at the top of mock drafts.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Arvell Resse, Edge/LB, Ohio State

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Rueben Bain Jr., DL, Miami

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Obviously, this is a fluid list and not one that includes every player the Dolphins can or should consider with a top 10 pick — we’ll have all offseason to narrow down those names.

Setting quarterback aside, Miami’s top needs are at Edge, cornerback, safety, right guard, right tackle, receiver, and tight end, in no particular order.

All of the names listed above at those positions are worth keeping an eye on, and we’ll add a few: Mansoor Delane (CB, LSU), Jermod McCoy (CB, Tennessee), Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon), and Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State).

To put it mildly, the Dolphins won’t have a shortage of needs to address, even after free agency, during the upcoming draft.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage