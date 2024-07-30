All Dolphins

Cam Smith Injury Update

The Miami Dolphins' top draft pick in 2023 was injured in practice Sunday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) looks on during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) looks on during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Cornerback Cam Smith is looking to earn a bigger role in his second season with the Miami Dolphins, so being on the sideline nursing an injury is not going to help his cause.

Smith sustained an undisclosed injury in practice Sunday and did not participate the next day.

Head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Smith's status before practice Tuesday, and the news seemed somewhat encouraging.

"My sense is based upon the severity of the injury and his previous injury history, let's say training camp and preseason games won't be compromised in terms of the entirety," McDaniel said. "So he'll be participating in that. I don't know exactly when that is."

SMITH LOOKING TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP

Smith's rookie season was close to a washout when it comes to getting playing time on defense, with his 20 snaps the lowest on offense or defense of any second-round pick in the entire NFL.

There is an opportunity for playing time at cornerback and a clear role because little seems definite beyond the starting outside tandem of Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller and nickel corner Kader Kohou.

Smith could end up battling 2023 rookie free agent Ethan Bonner for that fourth cornerback role, with Nik Needham getting snaps at safety even after the arrival of veteran Marcus Maye.

Smith did have a productive training camp for the most part last summer, though he was badly beaten deep on a couple of occasions, including the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The reality for Smith is the sooner he can get back, the better.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News