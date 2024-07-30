Cam Smith Injury Update
Cornerback Cam Smith is looking to earn a bigger role in his second season with the Miami Dolphins, so being on the sideline nursing an injury is not going to help his cause.
Smith sustained an undisclosed injury in practice Sunday and did not participate the next day.
Head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Smith's status before practice Tuesday, and the news seemed somewhat encouraging.
"My sense is based upon the severity of the injury and his previous injury history, let's say training camp and preseason games won't be compromised in terms of the entirety," McDaniel said. "So he'll be participating in that. I don't know exactly when that is."
SMITH LOOKING TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP
Smith's rookie season was close to a washout when it comes to getting playing time on defense, with his 20 snaps the lowest on offense or defense of any second-round pick in the entire NFL.
There is an opportunity for playing time at cornerback and a clear role because little seems definite beyond the starting outside tandem of Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller and nickel corner Kader Kohou.
Smith could end up battling 2023 rookie free agent Ethan Bonner for that fourth cornerback role, with Nik Needham getting snaps at safety even after the arrival of veteran Marcus Maye.
Smith did have a productive training camp for the most part last summer, though he was badly beaten deep on a couple of occasions, including the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The reality for Smith is the sooner he can get back, the better.