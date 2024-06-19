Why the Dolphins Are Encouraged by Cam Smith's Outlook
Second-round draft picks typically are expected to compete for and even earn starting reps on NFL rosters, but Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith was relegated to special teams last season as a rookie.
The 52nd pick of the 2023 NFL draft out of South Carolina is looking to put his less-than-stellar debut behind him in 2024.
Ryan Slowik, defensive backs coach and pass game specialist for the Dolphins, said he is excited to see how Smith takes advantage of "what is offered."
"Cam has been great so far. He has the energy to attack this season. I think that's crucial," Slowik said. "He's been great. He's attacking this as an independent opportunity opposed to last year or anything. He's living in the present. He's ready for this to get rolling. And you see a smile and you see somebody that's excited for this training camp."
Slowik noted how Smith seems "hungry" this season and is putting in the work so far to take the next step in Year 2.
"He's attended the meetings. He has an understanding of what we're asking him to do," Slowik said. "He's asking questions ... It's kind of, for him, holistically every aspect of this -- he's attacking it. He's approaching this for an opportunity for him to ... go into it and take advantage of what whatever they might be."
Head coach Mike McDaniel said that it will be up to the coaching staff, just as much has it is on Smith, to get whatever potential Smith might offer to perform on the field. McDaniel also said he is not worried about Smith's timeline or placing blame as to why Smith has had a slow start.
"Timelines are unique to each individual," McDaniel said. "What I'm really pumped about is I know in Year 2 that the relationships that he's holding within his position and the coaches and the way he's attacking this offseason is that he's not satisfied with that by any stretch and nor is the organization. So I'm excited for the competition and the development, because that's really what I get into and what we're all in this for."
Underwhelming Debut for Cam Smith
Last season, Smith played a majority of his snaps on special teams. He saw 20 defensive snaps over the course of four games and was a healthy scratch for three games. The defensive snap count was the lowest (offense or defense) of any rookie second-round pick around the NFL last season.
Smith and New Orleans defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey were the only second-round picks from their draft to play less than 300 snaps offensively or defensively.
The second-year corner is in good company with notable Dolphins cornerbacks taken in the second round, like Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain and Xavien Howard, but the first two played at least 14 games as rookies and Howard made six starts in his first season. So Smith has some catching up to do there.
But at least the early signs for 2024 are encouraging.