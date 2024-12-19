Campbell Hints at His Future With the Dolphins
Calais Campbell might be headed to a contender after all. It depends on when or if Miami gets knocked out of contention for a playoff berth.
All he is sure of is playing against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
That said, if Miami is eliminated from the playoffs this week or next, the Dolphins could release the veteran so he can find a spot with a contending team. Campbell alluded to the possibility before a group of reporters Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm cherishing this moment," Campbell said. "I feel like this team is so much better than how we've been playing."
Campbell said there is a chance that if the Dolphins are knocked out of the playoff hunt, he could be released to join a franchise with an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.
"Weeks back before the trade deadline and stuff, there was a small conversation that you really didn't hope would ever even become a thing," Campbell said. "And it was kind of like just something to talk about. Nothing concrete or anything like that. I don't know if we're there just yet, but it's definitely something you think about."
Campbell almost went to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he threw an "adult temper tantrum" and vetoed the idea. The Dolphins were 2-6 then, and reaching the postseason looked insurmountable.
McDaniel accepted responsibility for blocking the trade. He said he was concerned about the now and not the future.
"It speaks to what he means to the team, that teams would be willing to do that," McDaniel said in November, "and there was some competition for that. But yeah, my job is to speak on behalf of what's the best thing for the 2024 Dolphins."
Campbell said he has no regrets over the Dolphins not pulling the trigger on the trade.
"Oh, I never live in regrets. There's no wrong decision, you just make a decision and you rock with it," Campbell said. "In this business they rarely involve the player in the decisions. I just show up and be the best professional I can be and help my team win."