Campbell Shares Hoop Dreams

The Miami Dolphins defensive lineman says he could have played in the NBA

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) runs to the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
It was always cool watching Calais Campbell get a sack for the Miami Dolphins last season and then watch his celebration.

Whereas some pass rushers dance or make other symbolic gestures, Campbell simply pretended to take a fade-away jump shot — we'd assume it was a "swish."

That wasn't by accident.

Campbell loves basketball.

Was really, really good at it in high school, too, and could have played it on the collegiate level after being a two-sport star in Colorado, though he decided to focus on football.

And Campbell believes he could have made it all the way to the NBA.

He posted it on social media Thursday in response to a clip of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum pretty much making fun of NFL players hooping it up on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce by saying, “There’s nothing funnier than watching football guys play basketball”

This was Campbell's reply: "I’m very confident I could’ve made an impact in the NBA when I was sub 30 if I trained everyday for a year. Basketball height is 6’9 with shoes on. Standing Vert was 38 at 250lb. I know LeBron has the same measurables with a 44 inch vert. I was good at ball, just (heart emoji) football more."

Campbell, listed at 6-8, 307, averaged 23 points and 16 rebounds as a high school junior when he was named All-State in Colorado — the only junior to earn that distinction.

At his size, Campbell likely would have been a power forward in college or the NBA.

CAMPBELL'S NFL FUTURE

As he turned out, Campbell clearly made a great choice in choosing football because his NFL career very well could have him enshrined in the Hall of Fame after he's done playing.

The question now, of course, is whether that NFL career will continue for an 18th season in 2025 or he'll retire after his one season with the Dolphins.

Campbell has given no indication of which way he's leaning and it's worth remembering he didn't sign with the Dolphins last offseason until the middle of June, so it could be a while.

Not surprisingly, the replies to Campbell's comments about his basketball skills included more from fans — from Arizona, Kansas City, Baltimore and, of course, Miami, imploring him to sign with their team as an unrestricted free agent.

That answer will come in due time, but there's no doubt the Dolphins greatly would benefit from having him back on the roster after a season that featured 17 starts, 52 tackles and five sacks — and five nothing-but-net fad-eaway jumpers.

