Can the Dolphins Get Some Balance in the Running Game?
The Miami Dolphins have yet to develop a true two-back system under Mike McDaniel.
The Dolphins offense has leaned on a workhorse with more than double the carries of any other running back each year since 2022. De’Von Achane took over that role for Raheem Mostert in 2024 with 203 carries.
An unproven runner will need to emerge to break the one-back trend in 2025.
Achane and Jaylen Wright, a 2024 fourth-round pick, are the only returning running backs on the roster. Miami added Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round of the 2025 draft and former Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison in free agency.
Achane’s Workload and What’s Next
Targets out of the backfield must be considered when trying to balance the workload in 2025. Achane ranked 17th last season in total touches after catching 78 of 87 attempts for 582 yards and six touchdowns.
Wright is positioned to be Miami’s backup option after the team invested a third-round pick — via a draft-day trade in 2024 — in the former Tennessee running back. However, he was up and down throughout his rookie season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry on 68 attempts.
Wright flashed potential as a rushing threat with 86 rushing yards on 13 carries in an October win over New England, but also averaged 3 yards or less in five of nine games he logged at least five rushing attempts. On top of that, he caught three of his six targets for 8 yards in limited action as a receiver.
Mattison arrives in Miami after averaging 3.9 yards per attempt over his six-year NFL career. He’s rushed for less than 470 yards in five of his six NFL seasons, but could support Achane as a receiving option after seeing over 40 targets in each of the last two seasons.
The Rookie Wild Card
Unlike Achane, who relies on game-breaking speed, Gordon lands in South Florida after establishing himself as a physical bruiser during his three seasons at Oklahoma State.
Instead of cutting through the defense, Gordon fought through the trenches and accumulated 1,670 yards after contact during his final two college seasons. He had 21 rushing attempts of at least 20 yards in 2023, but fell to the sixth round after a dip in explosive runs, with only five carries of 20 or more yards last season.
A capable receiving option, Gordon caught 68 passes for 509 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons. Gordon starts behind Mattison and Wright in the pecking order due to their experience and draft capital, but McDaniel has shown a willingness to incorporate first-year players.
Achane’s 800 rushing yards as a rookie were over 400 more than any of Miami’s other No. 2 options over the last three years. Still, a knee injury prevented him from becoming a true second option behind Mostert. He appeared in eight games, ending the year 106 carries short of Miami’s lead back.
The Dolphins looked positioned to have a balanced attack last season with Achane healthy, but Mostert played just 278 snaps because of injuries and a pair of costly fumbles against the Colts and Bills.
Can Miami Trust a Second Back?
Miami has fiver unning backs under contract, including rookie free agent Nate Noel, but three players with different skill sets to help share Achane’s workload. That said, the path to balance in the backfield depends on trust.
The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds in McDaniel’s first offseason as coach, but he struggled adjusting to the wide zone scheme. Edmonds averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 42 attempts before getting traded in the Bradley Chubb deal just eight games into a two-year, $12.6 million contract.
Miami traded for Jeff Wilson Jr. around the same time. Wilson averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns over eight games. His five carries for 21 yards played a crucial role in securing a playoff berth with a 22-20 win over the Cowboys in 2023, but he couldn’t carve out a consistent role throughout his three seasons in Miami.
Mostert carried the ball at least nine times in five of six games before his second fumble against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 3. He got less than nine carries in each of his eight appearances after.
Despite their past success together, McDaniel pulled back from Mostert as Miami’s playoff hopes slipped away. The offense became one-dimensional as Achane shouldered more work as the team’s top option out of the backfield.
With no proven number 2 and pressure mounting after a missed postseason, the Dolphins need someone to earn McDaniel’s trust — and prove they can be more than a backup plan.