Chop Robinson Moving Ahead with Blinders On
Miami Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson showed up for rookie minicamp last week with just one thing on his mind, the same thing that's helped him get to this point as the Dolphins' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
It's all about work.
Nothing else matters, and that includes the expectation for Robinson to be an impact player from the first snap based on his first-round pick status.
"I don't really pay attention to [the pressure], because I know what type of player I am," Robinson said before a rookie minicamp practice. "I just go to work every day, compete, give everything I got and control what I can control ... just focus on ball, that's the main thing. There really is no big message to it. Just hang with my guys, keep my mind off of it.
"I had a good [defensive] line coach at Penn State, so I was just able to get better every day and find something to do to get 1 percent better ... keep my head down, be humble and just work. Be confident, humble and work. That's my main thing."
Robinson said defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver reiterated a similar message upon his arrival in Miami.
"Just come in and be the player I am, be myself. Don't try to change into anything or put pressure on myself," Robinson said. "Just be the player I am and the person I am, [the] results will happen."
Robinson said he noticed the difference between in the change of climate since his arrival in Miami. He said that despite the heat, he'll be in Miami all summer.
"I can't wait for it," Robinson said. "I'm staying here, I'll probably go home for a little bit, but I'm planning on staying here ... They say when it hits training camp, it's going to get super hot. But I wanted the warm weather, that's what I asked for. I'll be ready for it."
Robinson said his focus has been on the game of football since his arrival.
"I just got here [Thursday], so it's been all ball since [my arrival]. But I hope to have a good time soon when it's all done," Robinson said.
"All ball" is a recurring theme for Robinson.
"This is a dream come true," Robinson said, "but I'm just ready to work now. That's the biggest thing."
RELATED CONTENT:
-- Dolphins First-Round Pick Chop Robinson Deep Dive
-- Which Chop Robinson Comp Is Legit?