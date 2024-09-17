Chris Brooks Back on an NFL Active Roster
Running back Chris Brooks is back on an NFL active roster.
Brooks was signed by the Green Bay Packers to their 53-man roster after he spent the first two weeks of the regular season on their practice squad. Brooks was signed in conjuntion with the Packers placing fellow running back MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.
One day after the Miami Dolphins released Brooks with an injury settlement, making him eligible to sign with any team, he joined the Packers practice squad.
BROOKS' BAD LUCK
Brooks' quest to make the active roster this summer ended when he was waived/injured as part of the moves to get down to the 53-player limit.
Brooks had been practicing after being placed in the concussion protocol as the result of a hit he took during the preseason victory against the Washington Commanders, a few plays after he reeled off a 59-yard run.
After arriving as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2023, Brooks showed intriguing potential from the start along with bringing the kind of size that's lacking in the Dolphins running back corps.
Brooks was able to make the 53-man roster last year, and though his playing time was limited he did have a 52-yard run in the historic blowout of the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and a 28-yard run in the Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
But he sustained a leg injury in that Carolina game that landed him on injured reserve. The Dolphins thought enough of him to designate him to return and he played three more games down the stretch, though he had only three more rushing attempts.
The addition of rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright made Brooks' quest to make the roster that much more difficult, particularly with veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. having a strong camp.
Brooks certainly seems to have the potential, starting with his physicality, to carve himself an NFL career but there have been quite a few injuries in the very short time he's been around.
The Packers' next game is at Tennessee on Sunday.