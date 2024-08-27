Dolphins Cutdown Day Live Tracker
We have arrived at one of the most significant days on the NFL calendar: cutdown day.
The Miami Dolphins and the other 31 teams around the NFL will make a flurry of roster transactions to get down to the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. ET. Those moves will include players being waived or having their contract terminated, and others traded or place on injury lists.
As a point of reference, players with less than four years of NFL experience will be waived and have to clear waivers by noon Wednesday before they can sign with any other team. Veterans with four or more years of experience are released (or have their contract terminated) and immediately become free agents.
That was the case with the two players the Dolphins released Sunday, quarterback Mike White and tight end Jody Fortson Jr.
The next step in the roster-building process will come Wednesday when players waived Tuesday can be claimed before noon ET and also with the establishment afterward of a 17-player practice squad.
For now until the end of the third week of the 2024 regular season, the waiver claim priority order in the event multiple teams claim a player is based on the 2024 draft order. That means the Dolphins will have the 21st claiming spot and only will be able to get a player off waivers if none of the other 20 teams before them puts in a claim for that player.
The Dolphins roster stood at 88 players at the end of the day Monday, meaning 35 transactions will be required to reach the 53-man roster limit.
We'll be keeping track of all the moves as they happen Tuesday and keep a running tally of the transactions along with links to the stories breaking down the moves.
DOLPHINS MOVES TO 53-MAN ROSTER LIMIT
August 25 — Released QB Mike White, released TE Jody Forston, placed WR Anthony Schwart on IR