Chubb Agrees to Restructured Deal
A big piece of the Miami Dolphins' offseason puzzle has fallen into place, with veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb agreeing to restructure his contract.
Chubb agreed to reduce his base salary, which was scheduled to be $19.5 million, to lower his cap number of in excess of $28 million.
Chubb still will have the opportunity to earn his full contract through playing time and sack incentives, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.
The likelihood is that the Dolphins would have release Chubb this offseason, likely with a post-June 1 designation, had the two-time Pro Bowl selection not accepting to redo his contract.
With Chubb's new deal, wide receiver Tyreek Hill now has the second-highest cap number on the team for 2025 at $27.7 million, behind only quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's $39.2 million. Chubb's new cap number isn't known at this time.
CHUBB, CHOP AND PHILLIPS
Chubb now will be headed for his third full season with the team after coming over from the Denver Broncos at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline.
Chubb spent all of the 2024 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list while working his way back from the several knee injury he sustained at Baltimore in December 2023. He did return to practice late in the season, but the Dolphins ultimately decided to keep him on PUP.
After the season, Chubb talked about looking ahead to the 2025 season and the opportunity to play with both Jaelan Phillips and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson.
"The sky's the limit, man," Chubb said. "The sky's the limit just to see Chop, how he came along towards the end of the season, to see JP, how he's working in his rehab and for me I'm going to the offseason with nothing but work on my mind. So I'm excited to see how those three minds, those three athletic, those three athletic bodies come together and make stuff happen. You got Zach in the middle, back-to-back 10 pieces, let's not let that go unsaid it because that's something that's not done very often in this league, man. So having that piece as well is going to be huge."
With Chubb, Chop and Jaelan Phillips, plus the Dolphins tendered exclusive-rights free agent Cameron Goode on Wednesday, the Dolphins have eight edge defenders under contract for 2025, the others being Mohamed Kamara, William Bradley-King, Grayson Murphy, Derrick McLendon.
Additionally, Cam Brown and Tyus Bowser are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12, while Quinton Bell is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.
In his only full season with the Dolphins, Chubb recorded 11 sacks in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 when he split time between the Broncos and Dolphins, the second time he had been selected to the postseason all-star game.