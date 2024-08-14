All Dolphins

Clarity on the "Cheat Motion Commotion"

The Miami Dolphins won't have an issue with their speed motion this season despite reports of rule changes

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown as Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin (20) chases during the first quarter at FedExField last season. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown as Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin (20) chases during the first quarter at FedExField last season. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
So apparently, the whole "cheat motion commotion" was much ado about nothing.

The Dolphins will be able to use the jet motion that was so successful, particularly with Tyreek Hill, and that this idea of there being a rule change or even a new point of emphasis simply is not accurate.

In a meeting of media members with NFL officials about rule changes for 2024 on Wednesday, it was clarified that there was no rule change regarding the jet motion, which has Hill go in motion laterally and then head upfield immediately at the snap.

This began quite a topic of conversation a couple of weeks ago after a Pro Football Talk report pointing out a change to Rule 7, Article 4, Section 2, stating: “Any eligible backfield player who changes his stance does not have to come to a complete stop prior to the snap, as long as his actions are not abrupt (false start) or forward (illegal motion).”

What this addition outlaws is a player abruptly going from a two-point stance to a three-point stance (one hand on the ground) right before the snap.

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the whole topic of the speed motion a couple of weeks ago, in the process pointing out that Dolphins GM Chris Grier is a member of the competition committee.

“To execute in the game of football, I would say it’s a priority to know the rules," McDaniel said August 3. "Fortunately, we have NFL officials here at practice. they were here yesterday, they’ll be here today. And we also have a little a cheat code, if you will, a member of the competition committee resides in an office that shares a wall with me. So very, very proactive in knowing exactly what the rules are and anything that we do, we’re either adjusting or catering to any sort of rule emphasis and we’re going to try to keep it that way.

“I think you read (the rule) as it reads. The emphasis is clearly stated. If you interpret that as exclusively timing motions, you better not simulate the snap counter. You’d better not move forward. And our motions will have to be legal for them to work unless we just want to run minus-5-yard plays, so I think we’re fine with that. We’ll always cater to the rules and I think to simulate the snap is illegal and we should not do that.”

