Claypool Update with Buffalo, Clearing Up the New IR Rules
Wide receiver Chase Claypool won't get the chance to make the Miami Dolphins regret not bringing him this season, at least not as a member of the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills placed Claypool on injured reserve Tuesday morning because of a toe injury that had kept him out of practice in recent days.
Claypool had signed with the Bills on May 3, hoping to jump-start his struggling NFL career that may have reached a low point with the Dolphins last season.
After the Dolphins acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Bears last October, Claypool recorded only four catches in nine games for Miami while averaging fewer than six offensive snaps per appearance. And, of course, he was the intended target — and was criticized in many circles for running a poor route — on the late interception that clinched Buffalo's Week 18 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in the battle for the AFC East title.
Claypool had hoped to earn a roster spot on the new-look Bills wide receiver corps, which now features rookie Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, incumbent Khalil Shakir, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and former Dolphins player Mack Hollins. The Bills also signed two wide receivers Tuesday, including Deon Cain, who worked out for Miami last week.
THE NEW INJURED RESERVE RULES AND HOW THEY IMPACT THE DOLPHINS
Because of the new injured reserve rules, Claypool basically is done in Buffalo for 2024 — unless he's released with an injury settlement, sits out the required number of games and is re-signed.
But, as a clarification, the new IR rules allowing for two players to be designated for return from injured reserve without being on the initial 53-man roster only applies to players not already on IR.
Put simply, it means that teams can designated one or two players to return from IR without carrying them on the initial 53 on August 27, the day every team has to get down to the 53-player limit.
For the Dolphins, this means that the four players already put on IR are done for the season (barring, of course, them being released off IR). Those four players are OL Kion Smith, LB Cam Brown, LB Grayson Murphy and rookie WR Tahj Washington.
Teams again are allowed eight return designations during the regular season and any used on the day of the moves to 53 would count against the limit. Playoff teams get two additional returns for the postseason and get to carry over whatever number of returns they have remaining.
For reference, the Dolphins used eight IR return designations in 2023: OL Robert Jones, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Jalen Ramsey, T Terron Armstead, WR River Cracraft, RB De'Von Achane, RB Chris Brooks and LB Jerome Baker.