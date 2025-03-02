Combine Workout Warriors and their Fit with Dolphins
Every year, the NFL Combine features impressive workout performances, and the 2025 event was no different.
Several 2025 NFL Draft prospects showed their athleticism far exceeds NFL standards. But are they a good fit for the Miami Dolphins?
We know the Dolphins love players with speed on offense, and the team has holes at every defensive position, so it stands to reason that some of the best combine performers could help the Dolphins next season.
With that in mind, we looked at some of the most impressive athletic performances from the past week — using Relative Athletic Score (RAS), their testing numbers, and film — to see if these athletic freaks fit the Miami Dolphins.
Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
The first day of the NFL Combine netted arguably the most impressive performance. Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart dominated the first day of testing, possibly pushing his draft stock too high for the Dolphins to even draft him.
Stewart weighed in at 6-5, 267 pounds, which is lighter than he was listed during Senior Bowl practices but still good enough for the position. Then, Stewart burned up the track, running a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 1.58 10-yard split.
He didn’t stop there, either. Stewart also performed well above average in his jumps, recording 40 inches in the vertical and 10 feet 11 inches in the broad jump. All of this resulted in Stewart receiving a perfect 10.0 RAS score.
Stewart is a player who has been mocked to Miami throughout the process, and it’s easy to see why so many believe he’s a fit when you watch his film. The Dolphins have holes at edge and interior defensive line, and Stewart has the versatility to provide help in both areas.
Although he’ll primarily play edge, Stewart is big and strong enough to play inside and hold his own against the run. When rushing the passer, he has an impressive first step, surprising bend for his size, and the length to collapse the pocket.
The hangup with Stewart is how much he can develop the finer points of his game. His pass-rush counters, hand placement, and overall play awareness are still a work in progress.
Undoubtedly, he has every athletic tool you could ask for, and he’s a fit for the Dolphins. The only question is whether he’ll still be available when the team picks.
Verdict: Stewart is a fit
RELATED: South Florida DL wants to help get Dolphins back on track
Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina
If Stewart’s performance wasn’t the most impressive of the week, then it was Emmanwori’s.
The South Carolina safety checked in at 6-3, 220 pounds with 32 4/8-inch arms, which were all either first or second among all safeties at the event, but that size didn’t stop him from testing better than just about any player in attendance.
He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, jumped 43 inches in the vertical, and jumped 11 feet 6 inches in the broad. Those marks rank in the 96th, 98th, and 98th percentile among all safeties at the combine since 1999. Those numbers also landed Emmanwori a perfect RAS score.
It’s not hard to draw a straight line to his potential fit with the Dolphins, either. Miami’s safety room is practically empty. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, and neither are expected to return, leaving Patrick McMorris as the only safety under contract.
Emmanwori is a strong safety who does his best work near the line of scrimmage. Although his athletic testing at his massive size is impressive, it also comes with weaknesses.
He’s a good run defender, and his length makes throwing into the middle of the field difficult, but he won’t be effective in deep zones or man coverage. Emmanwori is a unique prospect, and any team that drafts him will have to find creative ways to get the most out of his skill set.
It’s not as simple as plugging him into one of the starting safety roles and letting him play almost every snap. That said, the Dolphins need help at safety and more physicality on the defense. Emmanwori provides both of those things.
Verdict: Emmanwori is a fit
Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter’s performance might have surprised some since he’s less of a household name than Stewart and Emmanwori.
However, if you had watched Iowa State this past season, Porter’s testing numbers would not have been surprising. He checked in at just under 6-3, 197 pounds, with 33-inch arms. Porter is slightly underweight, but his height and arm length are well above average.
Porter ran an excellent 40-yard dash time of 4.30 seconds and had an elite 10-yard split of 1.48 seconds, but what made his testing so impressive was that he competed in agility drills.
In an age when many players skip the 3-cone and shuttle drill, Porter posted elite numbers in both. His 6.71 3-cone time is wildly impressive for a cornerback with his build. The 3-cone tests change direction skills, and typically, tall and long corners struggle in that area, but not Porter.
Porter’s scores netted him just under a perfect RAS score, coming in at 9.99.
For the Dolphins, Porter could make sense as a potential starting outside cornerback. The team will likely need one, as it already cut Kendall Fuller, and Kader Kohou is a restricted free agent.
Porter is an excellent zone coverage cornerback with experience playing a lot of Cover 3, which is Miami’s primary coverage. His length and movement skills also project well to playing in press-man coverage.
Miami did not do much of that last season, but if it wanted to throw a few curveballs at teams in 2025, Porter could help them do that. Although Porter is a scheme fit, his lack of experience (one-year starter) could make him a risky proposition for the Dolphins.
The Dolphins need a cornerback who can play well right away. Porter might not be ready for that as a rookie and is viewed as more of a long-term prospect.
Verdict: Porter is a scheme fit, not a timeline fit
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Flipping to the offensive side of the ball, another Iowa State player makes our list. Jayden Higgins had one of the best workouts among an incredibly fast receiver group, especially considering that he’s 6-4, 214 pounds.
Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and jumped out of the building with a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-8-inch broad. All of those numbers landed in the elite category for wide receivers, helping Higgins record a 9.85 RAS score.
Of the players on this list, Higgins is the most difficult to project to Miami. The Iowa State receiver is a smooth mover with inside-outside versatility. He’s a capable route runner and can win in contested situations.
Those are excellent traits for a receiver prospect, and Miami could definitely use more size in its receiver room. That said, under coach Mike McDaniel, the team hasn’t shown any interest in spending draft capital or free agent money on players of Higgins’ prototype.
Instead, they’ve focused on short, fast receivers who can stretch defenses vertically. As noted above, Higgins did run an impressive 40-yard dash time, but that’s relative to his size. Overall, Higgins ran the 24th-fastest 40-yard dash among receivers at the combine.
Will the Dolphins see Higgins as a fit? History says it’s not likely.
Verdict: Higgins should be a fit but likely won’t be viewed that way
Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
How the Dolphins should address the offensive line is a hot topic among fans. The team has a need at guard but will likely go into next season with Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson at the starting tackle spots.
Armand Membou is worth talking about because he can play guard or tackle, and his athletic testing absolutely fits the type of offensive lineman Miami would have to at least consider at 13th overall.
Membou’s jumps of 34 inches (vertical) and 9 feet 7 inches (broad) were in the 97th percentile, while his 4.71 40-yard dash was in the 97th percentile. The 40-yard dash isn’t a great evaluation tool for offensive linemen, but the 10-yard split definitely is.
His 1.74 10-yard split landed in the 91st percentile, and he tested this well while weighing in at 6-4, 332 pounds. The Dolphins tend to draft bigger offensive linemen with above-average athletic ability, and Membou fits that mold.
He’s also a good scheme fit for the Dolphins’ outside zone running game. Membou did an excellent job sealing outside rushing lanes at Missouri and will have zero issues pulling out into space, something Miami wants its offensive linemen to do.
However, it’s hard to call Membou a fit when the Dolphins would have to select him in the first round. The team does not value guard that highly, and if it views him as a tackle, they’d have to move Paul or Jackson to guard.
Verdict: Membou is a fit but not a likely first-round selection