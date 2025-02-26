South Florida DL Wants to Get Dolphins Back on Track
INDIANAPOLIS — Combine prospect media interviews kicked off Wednesday morning, and an early standout in that department was Texas A&M edge defender Shemar Stewart.
The native of Miami showed off a big personality when discussing various topics, including what it would mean to play for his hometown team.
After confirming he had met with the Dolphins at the combine — a "home visit," he called it — said he obviously grew up a Miami fan.
"I mean, it would mean a lot," Stewart said. "You know, my number one goal is for whatever team I go to is to have more wins the year before. And Miami, I feel like we haven't been winning in a very long time. So to turn the city to go back and see and turn it up I feel like that's very big honors."
The use of the word "we" in describing the Dolphins didn't go unnoticed, which prompted Stewart to confirm he fandom growing up before adding, "Jarvis Landry all the way."
Stewart is a rare physical specimen whose college production didn't quite match what one would expect, kinda, sorta like the Dolphins' first-round pick last year, Chop Robinson.
Edge defender isn't necessarily a big priority for the Dolphins considering the team already has Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, but the fact the team met with him certainly is interesting.
Stewart said he potentially could be a Hall of Famer one day and the only thing stopping him is himself.
He also came up with this gem: "“f you don’t pick me, just know I’m going to bring hell to your city.”
Stewart also is a big fan of former Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who returned to coach at his alma mater of Miami Northwestern High and led the school to a state championship.
"There was one time I was when I was a little bit younger, I was kind of obsessed with playing receiver, and my best friend at the time played quarterback and Teddy Bridgewater and my best friend had the same trainer," Stewart said. "So I got to catch a couple balls from Teddy Two Gloves. My hands hurt for a couple days, though."
THE SHEMAR STEWART DRAFT PROFILE
Here's what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Stewart:
"Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside. He’s long and sudden off the snap but hasn’t learned to weaponize his hands to control the point of attack and bypass protection with go-to moves. His bull-rush compresses the pocket off the edge, and he’s too athletic for guards when reduced inside. He can be very disruptive in both phases but requires additional training to start converting his opportunities into finishes. The lack of production relative to the traits is a concern; still, players who move like him are highly coveted. While the boom-or-bust label might be in play, it feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level."