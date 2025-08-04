Coordinator Provides Special Teams Competition Update
Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman discussed the status of two of the position battles which are happening within his unit. He provided an update on the punting competition and the ongoing search for a clear favorite on the return specialist position.
With respect to the punting job, incumbent Jake Bailey is taking on challenger Ryan Stonehouse. They are having quite a competition. Bailey and Stonehouse are both former Pro Bowl punters. Stonehouse kicked for Aukerman in Tennessee when he was an assistant coach with the Titans.
"Both Jake and Ryan are doing a great job right now. I think it's really been a really healthy competition between those two," Aukerman said Monday. "They're doing a great job competing every single rep."
Aukerman also said all punts were charted on Sunday during practice and the two competitors were dead even in terms of long distance and average.
"It's been really good. These guys going against each other and competing ad trying to be the best they can be," Aukerman said. "We'll continue with the competition until Chris and Mike and I talk about it and see what best way for our team to go forward is."
The Dolphins play three preseason games. Depending on whether the team needs the second punter spot for another position player, the competition might come down to performance in the final preseason game.
"The whole thing is every day is an evaluation for them and we'll continue to assess everything that goes on. I told the guys, it's been fun just working with these two All-Pro players and to see them going and competing against each other has been fun," Aukerman said. "We'll continue to evaluate the situation day by day."
WASHINGTON EMERGING AS RETURN SPECIALIST
With respect to the return specialist position, Malik Washington looks like he is emerging as the front-runner for the position he earned last season after Braxton Berrios went down with a season-ending injury.
"We're trying out a bunch of guys. I think Malik has done a really good job. I just met with him this morning, too," Aukerman said. "I told him I'm really proud of the way he's handled his business right now, and we will continue to see him grow and develop."
The idea of using Tyreek Hill and/or Jaylen Waddle as returners always looms because of their speed, but Aukerman would not commit to whether they will be utilized in that capacity.
"I don't know if we will see Reek or Jaylen, but we'll do anything for our team to win football games," Aukerman said. "If we have to have those guys back there, I'm sure Mike and I will have a good dialogue and that too and see what we can do."