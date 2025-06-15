Cornerback Competition Opens Door for Isaiah Johnson
Finding starting-caliber players at cornerback is a top priority for the Miami Dolphins right now.
Miami brought in veterans Artie Burns and Kendall Sheffield and is still waiting on 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith to take the next step. Isaiah Johnson may lack the experience or draft pedigree, but he enters his second season ready to prove himself after spending last year on the practice squad.
“At the end of the day, you got here because of your own motivation, not anybody else,” Johnson said Wednesday. “It's one of those things where you can't make it this far unless you're pushing yourself to be the best. For the room right now, everybody is just trying to earn their stripes, trying to get on the field and play ball.”
Fourth-year cornerback Kader Kohou is expected to be a key piece of the secondary after starting 47 games in the last three seasons. That leaves roles open both in the slot and on the boundary, giving Miami’s unproven but motivated group a chance to emerge and carve out starting jobs.
“We all teach each other. It's really fun that way,” Johnson said. “We all go in there watching film together. We are all talking to each other, seeing what someone does well, and asking them about it.
“Everybody is trying to learn, trying to get better, and trying to work.”
Burns is entering his 10th season but has started just one game in the last three years. Smith has played just 155 snaps through two seasons. Storm Duck, a 2024 UDFA, like Johnson, started three games last season.
The Dolphins have plenty of options at cornerback but no clear-cut answers with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, who combined for 28 starts last season, out of the equation in 2025.
Weaver’s Vision for Miami’s Corners
At 6-3 and 205 pounds, Johnson enters Year 2 tied with undrafted rookie B.J. Adams as the tallest cornerback on Miami’s roster. That physical advantage, combined with a full year spent learning Anthony Weaver’s defense from the sideline, could give him an early edge in training camp.
“It’s important, you can always change the timing,” Johnson said when asked about the value of length as a cornerback in Weaver’s defense. “There’s a lot of timing these days, especially because of the offensive trees that have taken over the league. So, being able to get our hands on and mess up timing and being able to be physical as a DB makes us a lot less reactive."
“[The coaching staff] wants physical corners that can get hands on, so it's one thing where we always learn from each other in the film room and then work on it out on the practice field.”
As a rookie, Johnson logged 95 preseason snaps with eight tackles and a pass break-up. When targeted in coverage, opposing quarterbacks completed just one of seven passes for two yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
While those reps came largely against second and third-string competition, Johnson also made his presence felt on the first day of mandatory minicamp by intercepting Zach Wilson.
“The work is coming to fruition,” Johnson said. “We work on disguising a lot, trying to make the quarterbacks see something that might not be there, and at the end of the day, it's about making the play.
“That one was all about knowledge, knowing the formation and being able to have some expectations of what play is coming your way, being physical and attacking the ball at the end of the play, and going to grab it.”
More Miami Dolphins Coverage