Dolphins Minicamp Day 1 Recap
The Miami Dolphins practiced Tuesday as they kicked off their last event of the offseason program, their three-day mandatory minicamp.
As head coach Mike McDaniel indicated before practice, veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler was in attendance after not being spotted during the two OTAs open to the media. Sieler, as one would expect, did not do any work in 11-on-11 sessions.
The two players missing were cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.
Guard James Daniels joined his teammates at practice after not being spotted during the two open OTAs. Daniels, the free agent acquisition, is recovering from a torn Achilles that cut short his 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Daniels, who not surprisingly didn't do any 11-on-11 work, was wearing a Guardian cap — certainly an odd sight during the offseason.
Wide receiver Tahj Washington again was the only non-quarterback wearing a red jersey, indicating a player dealing with some kind of injury.
Tight end Tanner Conner wore the orange jersey as the most recent practice player of the day.
OTA PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS
-- While quarterbacks and receivers worked by themselves in a goal-line drill, Tyreek Hill was catching passes from an assistant. This is significant given that Hill underwent wrist surgery in the offseason.
-- Newcomer Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who was very quiet in the two open OTAs, made his first noticeable when he caught a touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the corner of the end zone on a goal-to-go seven-on-seven drill. NWI later had a TD catch in 11-on-11 work when Tua threaded the ball down the middle.
-- Zach Wilson had a nice back-shoulder TD pass to De'Von Achane later in the same period, but then was almost interception by Ethan Bonner when Bonner jumped a route.
-- On the last play of that period, rookie Quinn Ewers delivered a nice TD pass to rookie Andrew Armstrong after rolling to his left after initially not finding an open receiver.
-- In the first set of 11-on-11 work, Grayson Murphy had another splash play where he got to Tua Tagovailoa very quickly from the edge.
-- Linebacker K.J. Britt got Wilson very quickly up the middle.
-- Cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., who has been signed twice by the Dolphins this offseason, had a nifty pass breakup at the goal line.
-- On the next session of seven-on-seven work, Tua and Jaylen Waddle connected on a couple of passes, which is to be expected these days.
-- Dee Eskridge made a nce adjustment to catch a pass over the middle from Wilson that was thrown a bit behind him.
-- Rookie Dante Trader Jr. came up with an interception when Wilson overthrew his intended receiver.
-- Elijah Campbell then picked off Ewers on a pass that went off the hands of rookie free agent A.J. Henning on a pass that was slightly overthrown.
-- In the next 11-on-11 session, new cornerback Kendall Sheffield had great coverage against a Malik Washington slant to force an incompletion.
-- Cornerback Isaiah Johnson came up with the first pick on 11-on-11s when he fought off Henning on a pass at the corner of the zone from Wilson. Chop Robinson was around Wilson when he threw the ball.
-- Benito Jones met De'Von Achane in the backfield on a running play.
-- The offense didn't have a ton of productive plays during that session, but it ended with a beautiful completion from Tua to Malik Washington down the left sideline despite good coverage from rookie Jason Marshall Jr.