Could a Rookie Free Agent CB Make the 53-Man Roster? How About Two?
When we look at the Miami Dolphins hit rate with rookie free agents, it's at the cornerback position where they seem to have had their most success.
And it sure looks like they've done it again.
The Dolphins have not one, not two but three good-looking rookies at the position who have played well enough this summer to at least have given Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff something to consider when it comes to assembling the 53-man roster.
The names are Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson and Storm Duck, and none of them would look out of place on the 53-man roster.
Whether any of them get a spot remains to be seen, but they're at least in the conversation.
"I mean ideally, that's everybody's goal," Duck said after practice Tuesday. "But at the end of the day, like for me, it's just a blessing to be out here. So another day of football is fulfilling to me and I mean, I love it. So like I said, I mean, it would be great, yes, for sure. But you get to play another day of football regardless."
WHAT THE THREE CORNERBACKS HAVE SHOWN
Among those three, Maitre probably had the best start at camp, making play after play in practice. Duck is the one really coming on toward the end of training camp, particularly with his outstanding outing against the Washington Commanders last Saturday night when he was targeted four times and didn't give up a completion. As for Johnson, he's been solid from the start and maybe has been the most consistent of the three.
Starters Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller obviously will make the 53-man roster, as will nickel corner Kader Kohou, and Ethan Bonner and 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith also seem like likely candidates for the 53-man roster, as is special teams specialist Siran Neal.
The question is whether the Dolphins would keep a seventh cornerback, whether Nik Needham would be counted as a cornerback, and whether either Smith or Bonner could be overtaken.
At the very least, it sure would seem likely the Dolphins would try to hang on to all three through the practice squad, though it says here not to be surprise if they were to get claimed off waivers if they don't make the cut to 53.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Tuesday he was very happy with the depth behind Ramsey and Fuller.
Yeah, I have the utmost confidence in all those guys who aren't as heralded, let's say, because their approach to work is the same each and every day," Weaver said. "Ultimately, you saw that in the second half of the game for us. Those are guys who aren't necessarily pegged as starters, but they go out there and they play very well. And so I have the utmost confidence because of that."
Duck, Johnson and Maitre are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Needham, Kohou and Bonner, who all made the 53-man roster as rookie free agents.
The three share a common bond because of their situation.
"We all support each other," Duck said. "Before games we always say a prayer. Then if someone makes a play, we're ecstatic because we all have the same goal. So having those guys around as well as the other guys in the locker room just supporting each other and being there for one another is huge. I think we have a really good relationship."