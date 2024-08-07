All Dolphins

Could Chosen Follow Former Teammate Williams in NFC West?

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen is getting another workout in the hopes of landing a new team

Alain Poupart

Robbie Chosen (3) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
Robbie Chosen (3) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium last season. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Robbie Chosen is hoping to become the second member of the 2023 Miami Dolphins to land a new job this week, and he's also looking to hook up with an NFC West team.

Chosen worked out with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports,one day after the Seattle Seahawks signed former Dolphins center Connor Williams.

Chosen himself got a look from the Seahawks in the offseason when he took part in their minicamp on a tryout basis, though he wasn't signed.

The 49ers could be in the market for a wide receiver after they waived Terique Owens, the son of Terrell Owens, with an injury designation and give the uncertain status of Brandon Aiyuk, who's unhappy with his contract situation and could be headed out of town via trade.

Chosen remains unsigned following his one year with the Dolphins.

During that 2023 season, Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins but played a total of only 135 offensive snaps (an average of 15 a game). He finished with four catches for 126 yards, the highlight being his 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos in the home opener in September.

CHOSEN AND OTHER DOLPHINS LOOKING FOR A TEAM

Chosen was one of five Dolphins wide receivers who were UFAs this offseason; they re-signed Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft; Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints; Chase Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Other Dolphins players from the 2023 team still looking for a new team after Williams' signing with Seattle include CB Xavien Howard, CB Keion Crossen, CB Eli Apple, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, OLB Melvin Ingram, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Bruce Irvin, C Jonotthan Harrison and LB Calvin Munson.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News