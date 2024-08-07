Could Chosen Follow Former Teammate Williams in NFC West?
Robbie Chosen is hoping to become the second member of the 2023 Miami Dolphins to land a new job this week, and he's also looking to hook up with an NFC West team.
Chosen worked out with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports,one day after the Seattle Seahawks signed former Dolphins center Connor Williams.
Chosen himself got a look from the Seahawks in the offseason when he took part in their minicamp on a tryout basis, though he wasn't signed.
The 49ers could be in the market for a wide receiver after they waived Terique Owens, the son of Terrell Owens, with an injury designation and give the uncertain status of Brandon Aiyuk, who's unhappy with his contract situation and could be headed out of town via trade.
Chosen remains unsigned following his one year with the Dolphins.
During that 2023 season, Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins but played a total of only 135 offensive snaps (an average of 15 a game). He finished with four catches for 126 yards, the highlight being his 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos in the home opener in September.
CHOSEN AND OTHER DOLPHINS LOOKING FOR A TEAM
Chosen was one of five Dolphins wide receivers who were UFAs this offseason; they re-signed Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft; Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints; Chase Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills.
Other Dolphins players from the 2023 team still looking for a new team after Williams' signing with Seattle include CB Xavien Howard, CB Keion Crossen, CB Eli Apple, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, OLB Melvin Ingram, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Bruce Irvin, C Jonotthan Harrison and LB Calvin Munson.