Connor Williams Finds His New Team
Former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams has his new team.
Williams will continue his NFL career after agreeing to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
This follows the comments of his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on the Joe Rose radio show Monday morning when he said he was negotiating with the Seahawks and anticipated having a deal within 48-72 hours. The deal includes $3 million and could be worth up to $6 million.
This seems like a very modest contract for a player who was among the best centers in the NFL last season — his 86.5 grade from Pro Football Focus was the second-highest among all players at his position. But there is a question mark surrounding Williams' ability to reach that level again after he tore an ACL in the Dolphins' Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans last December.
Williams made $14 million in his two seasons with the Dolphins.
Rosenhaus, however, had a positive take on Williams' health status during his radio interview Monday.
"He's healthy. He's going to be able to play in the first game," Rosenhaus said. "It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."
The Dolphins moved on from Williams in the offseason when they signed center Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans.
The top two centers on the Seattle Seahawks depth chart are Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris. They have combined five starts in the NFL, so Williams earning a starting job in Seattle would seem a matter of time.
REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS
Williams was among the most prominent Dolphins free agents heading into the offseason, and his signing leaves 10 players who finished last season with Miami still looking for a team.
The most prominent of those players clearly is cornerback Xavien Howard, who was released in the offseason.
Also looking for a new team are CB Keion Crossen, CB Eli Apple, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, WR Robbie Chosen, C Jonotthan Harrison, and the three veteran outside linebackers, Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston.