All Dolphins

Could Howard Join AFC Playoff Hopeful?

Former Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has been looking for a team

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) takes to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2022 season.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) takes to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2022 season. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the best cornerbacks in Miami Dolphins history could soon be back in the NFL.

Xavien Howard, who has been without a team since the Dolphins released him in the offseason, will be visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are struggling at 4-6 after their 35-34 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night, despite having the NFL leaders in passing yards (Joe Burrow), receiving yards (Ja'Marr Chase) and sacks (Trey Hendrickson).

Cincinnati is ranked 22nd in pass defense.

If he does up signing with the Bengals, Howard will be reunited with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was the Dolphins defensive backs coach in Howard's first two NFL seasons (2016-17).

Cincinnati's next game is Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

HOWARD'S PLACE IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

Howard left Miami after playing eight seasons with the Dolphins after being a second-round pick out of Baylor in 2016.

His 29 interceptdions are tied for second-most among cornerbacks with Patrick Surtain, two behind leader Sam Madison — Madison and Surtain both coached Howard in recent years.

Howard's four Pro Bowl selections also are tied for most for a Dolphins cornerback with Madison, though he'd be the first to admit he had no business being selected after an injury-affected 2022 season.

However you want to shake it out, Howard belongs in any conversation of a Fab Four of Dolphins cornerbacks with Madison, Surtain, Brent Grimes (though his time in Miami was brief), Troy Vincent (also brief) and, going way back to the Super Bowl teams of the 1970s, Curtis Johnson.

Howard also will go down as one of the best second-round picks the Dolphins ever made. Interestingly, Madison and Surtain also were second-round selections, and the other ones who stand out would include Jarvis Landry in 2014 and John Offerdahl in 1986.

Lastly, an argument could be made that Howard's 2020 season was the best ever for a Dolphins cornerback after he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and finished third in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News