Could Howard Join AFC Playoff Hopeful?
One of the best cornerbacks in Miami Dolphins history could soon be back in the NFL.
Xavien Howard, who has been without a team since the Dolphins released him in the offseason, will be visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals are struggling at 4-6 after their 35-34 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night, despite having the NFL leaders in passing yards (Joe Burrow), receiving yards (Ja'Marr Chase) and sacks (Trey Hendrickson).
Cincinnati is ranked 22nd in pass defense.
If he does up signing with the Bengals, Howard will be reunited with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was the Dolphins defensive backs coach in Howard's first two NFL seasons (2016-17).
Cincinnati's next game is Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
HOWARD'S PLACE IN DOLPHINS HISTORY
Howard left Miami after playing eight seasons with the Dolphins after being a second-round pick out of Baylor in 2016.
His 29 interceptdions are tied for second-most among cornerbacks with Patrick Surtain, two behind leader Sam Madison — Madison and Surtain both coached Howard in recent years.
Howard's four Pro Bowl selections also are tied for most for a Dolphins cornerback with Madison, though he'd be the first to admit he had no business being selected after an injury-affected 2022 season.
However you want to shake it out, Howard belongs in any conversation of a Fab Four of Dolphins cornerbacks with Madison, Surtain, Brent Grimes (though his time in Miami was brief), Troy Vincent (also brief) and, going way back to the Super Bowl teams of the 1970s, Curtis Johnson.
Howard also will go down as one of the best second-round picks the Dolphins ever made. Interestingly, Madison and Surtain also were second-round selections, and the other ones who stand out would include Jarvis Landry in 2014 and John Offerdahl in 1986.
Lastly, an argument could be made that Howard's 2020 season was the best ever for a Dolphins cornerback after he led the NFL with 10 interceptions and finished third in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.