Could Recent Trade Allow for Dolphins Reunion?
The Miami Dolphins lost out on a running back on the trade block recently, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding to the room.
We explored how Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. could be a good fit for the Dolphins earlier this week, but he ended up getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
However, Robinson’s arrival in San Francisco could put a former Dolphins running back on the waiver wire. Jeff Wilson signed with the 49ers recently and might be on the outside looking in of their running back room after the trade.
The 49ers traded for Robinson because they’re dealing with some injuries, but they have plenty of names in that room, like Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James. San Francisco has two other backs on IR, and Guerendo, as well as James, have been banged up at various points this summer.
There’s a chance the 49ers keep Wilson, but if he gets cut, the Dolphins could consider adding him back.
Why Miami Could Add Another RB
On paper, the Dolphins don’t need a player like Wilson. De’Von Achane is slated to start, and they have young backups — Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II — who have shown promise at one point or another.
However, Miami is dealing with some injuries. Achane hasn’t been practicing due to a calf injury. Coach Mike McDaniel has said they’re keeping him out for preventative reasons, but as McDaniel himself noted, “calves are tricky.”
Wright left the team’s joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and didn’t return. We haven’t received any further update on his condition, but again, it’s something worth monitoring.
Lastly, and perhaps the best consideration for Wilson’s return, is Alexander Mattison’s season-ending neck injury. Mattison was brought in to be a power back who could win in short-yardage situations.
Even though the Dolphins didn’t allow Wilson to handle that role last season, it seems like the team understands it needs to have a different approach in 2025.
For his career, Wilson has converted 19 of 31 rushing attempts on third or fourth down with 3 or fewer yards to go. That’s roughly a 62% conversion rate on those opportunities.
The Dolphins signed Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone following Mattison’s injury, but Wilson’s familiarity with the scheme and ability to give them a little more juice in the short-yardage game could make him more appealing.
Boone hasn’t done much since arriving in South Florida, but Shampklin has shown some speed and explosiveness in his limited opportunities. Still, teams tend to lean on familiarity for depth spots, and Wilson has spent time with McDaniel in San Francisco and Miami.
Obviously, it should also be pointed out that Wilson has had his own share of injury troubles and that he only had 57 rushing yards on 16 attempts last season. We’re talking about a potential RB4 role, or at most an RB2 role because of injuries, so the Dolphins could do a lot worse.
Ultimately, Wilson’s potential addition will be more impacted by how Achane and Wright’s injuries develop than anything else.
