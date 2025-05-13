Cracraft Northwest Homecoming Cut Short
River Cracraft's Pacific Northwest homecoming turned out to be a short one.
The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver had his contract with the Seattle Seahawks terminated with a non-football injury designation. That would indicate he was injured while working out away from the team facility.
Cracraft played at Washington State before embarking on his NFL career, which included the past three seasons with the Dolphins.
Cracraft played 29 games with one start with the Dolphins, but even though he flashed often in practice and drew praise from teammate Tyreek Hill for being on top of his assignments he never was much of a factor in the regular season.
His three-year totals in Miami included 25 catches for 289 yards with three touchdowns. His scores came in the Week 2 and 3 victories against the Baltimore Ravens (the wild 42-38 comeback) and Buffalo Bills (the 21-19 thriller) in 2022 and in the 2023 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
His 2024 season was sidetracked by a shoulder injury he sustained while scoring a touchdown in a preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
Cracraft was one of five Dolphins wide receivers this offseason, and one of two to sign with another team along with Braxton Berrios now of the Houston Texans.
Dee Eskridge re-signed with Miami, while Anthony Schwartz and Grant DuBose still remain unsigned.
NO MORE MORSTEAD IN NEW YORK
Another former Dolphins player was let go this week, with punter Thomas Morstead released by the New York Jets after two seasons with the team.
Before joining the Dolphins, Morstead punted for the Dolphins and had a pretty solid 2022 season. His highlight was his clutch 74-yard punt after the Dolphins squandered a safety, which helped the Dolphins hold on to that Week 3 victory against Buffalo.
Morstead averaged 48.2 yards per punt in his two seasons with the Jets.
The Dolphins, who didn't re-sign him as a free agent in 2023, aren't in the market for a punter. On the contrary, they have two on the roster right now with incumbent Jake Bailey and free agent acquisition Ryan Stonehouse.