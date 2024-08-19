Cracraft Sidelined and What It Means for the WR Corps
The Miami Dolphins' injury issues at wide receiver just keep getting worse, and this time it involves River Cracraft.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Cracraft would miss "some time" with an upper-body injury he sustained on his 13-yard touchdown reception in the 13-6 victory against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
"It will be some some time for sure," McDaniel said before the Dolphins conducted a walk-through. "It doesn't appear to be season-ending, but it will be some time.
"No one likes to see injuries in general. I'm top of that list. But I think if there's anybody equipped to handle adversity, it's River Cracraft. I don't know how many teams he's been on, but it's a lot. He's worked his way to be a very, very good player in this league and that confidence will sustain. He did some real good things in the game and so when he's back I expect him to be the best version just like we saw."
Cracraft indeed was having himself a very good summer in his third season with the Dolphins, and looked like he might start the regular season as the third wide receiver option for Tua Tagovailoa behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Odell Beckham Jr. still on PUP.
But now we're looking at the distinct possibility — based on the "some time" comment — of the Dolphins putting Cracraft on injured reserve when they pare the roster to 53..
The Dolphins will have three options with Cracraft come August 27 when teams have to get down to the 53 players:
-- Have him on the 53-man roster until he gets healthy
-- Put him on the initial 53-man roster and then put him on IR on Wednesday, August 28
-- Put him on IR that day, where he would count as one of the two IR moves teams are allowed on cutdown day this year, per new NFL rules.
THE WIDE RECEIVER INJURY ISSUES
Beckham has yet to practice since he signed with the Dolphins in May and it also won't be happening this week, McDaniel said, as the team continues to take a cautious approach with the former New York Giants first-round pick.
The Dolphins also are being careful with Jaylen Waddle, who hasn't practiced in a couple of weeks with an undisclosed issue.
Two other wide receivers dealing with injuries are Anthony Schwartz, who hasn't practiced in over a week, and Braylon Sanders, who McDaniel said was week to week with a lower-body injury.
"There has been a little stress on the depth of the room, but there's also different caveats to that," McDaniel said. "Are we approaching Jaylen Waddle the same way that we would in season? The answer is no. That there's things of that nature that come up a ton. We are getting, we've had a couple lineup changes, I think would be a conservative way to say it. But we're also getting a very clear picture of some very, very strong battles and giving guys opportunities."
WHAT NOW AT WIDE RECEIVER?
Cracraft's injury might have created some clarity when it comes to the 53-man roster because it sure would seem to open the door for Erik Ezukanma, who had a great outing against Washington in his first preseason action of the summer, even if Beckham starts the regular season on the active roster.
Assuming the Dolphins keep six wide receivers, Ezukanma could join Tyreek Hill, Waddle, OBJ, Braxton Berrios and rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, whose spot on the roster appears solid.
If Beckham begins the season on Reserve/PUP, which would sideline him for the first four games, then the Dolphins might start out with five wide receivers and create another opening at a different position.