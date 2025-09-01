DB Switch on Dolphins Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins continued to tweak their practice squad Monday when they swapped a couple of young cornerbacks.
Signed to the practice squad was Isaiah Johnson and released was rookie B.J. Adams. Johnson returns after first making the 53-man roster but then being waived when the Dolphins signed tackle Kendall Lamm.
Johnson spent the 2024 season on the practice squad after arriving as a rookie free agent.
The Dolphins have their practice squad filled with:
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
DB John Saunders Jr.
RB JaMycal Hasty
CB Cornell Armstrong
S Jordan Colbert
CB Isaiah Johnson
K Riley Patterson
LB Quinton Bell
LB Derrick McLendon
OL Braeden Daniels
OL Josh Priebe
WR Theo Wease Jr.
TE Greg Dulcich
TE Hayden Rucci
WR A.J. Henning
DT Alex Huntley
NUMBERS GAME
With the arrival of the regular season comes the inevitable jersey number changes, and there are a few with the Dolphins beyond those that were reported over the weekend.
First off, linebacker Tyrel Dodson now will be wearing 25 as he swapped with rookie Dante Trader Jr., who now will wear 11. This actually will be the third number already for Trader, who began his rookie season with 29 before giving it up to Minkah Fitzpatrick and switching to 25.
For those wondering, Dodson wore 25 during his final season with the Buffalo Bills.
Additionally, wide receiver Tahj Washington has switched to 84, the number that previously belonged to Erik Ezukanma. Washington previously wore 7 and shared it with kicker Jason Sanders during training camp.
Newcomer JuJu Brents will be wearing 32, which previously belonged to Patrick McMorris, while Kendall Lamm got his number 70 back.
Veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., back on the practice squad, is wearing 34, while kicker Riley Patterson will be wearing 47 when he inevitably gets elevated for the Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts with Sanders on IR.
PRACTICE REPORT
The Dolphins returned to practice Monday with only three players not working — RB Jaylen Wright, WR Dee Eskridge and CB Ethan Bonner.
Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane both were spotted at practice but they were working with a trainer during the period open to the media. And it was more of the same for Darren Waller, who was with his teammates during stretching but then was involved in tight ends drill and then was spotted working outside on conditioning.
New cornerback JuJu Brents took part in practice for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Colts.