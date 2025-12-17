Sanders' Return Highlights First Week 16 Injury Report

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders will be back at practice this week after missing most of the season because of a hip injury.

Even though the Dolphins conducted only a walk-through Wednesday, Sanders was classified as having to return to practice per the league's transaction wire.

Riley Patterson has done a very impressive job in Sanders' absence, so it's not impossible the Dolphins won't even activate Sanders — even though they already used his return designation at the time they put him on IR.

Because it was a walk-through, everything on the Dolphins injury report Wednesday was an estimation and Sanders was listed as a limited participant.

The list of four players estimated as "did not practice" included two of the team's best defensive players, if not their two best, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Brooks was listed with foot and knee injuries, while Fitzpatrick is dealing with a calf issue that had head coach Mike McDaniel describe him as "week to week." Given the Dolphins are out of playoff contention, it's probably safe to suggest the team will be very cautious with its injured players.

The other two players listed as DNP were DB Elijah Campbell, who missed the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, because of ankle/knee issues, and special-teamer Isaiah Johnson dealing with a shoulder injury.

Along with Sanders, rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant (shoulder) and tight end Darren Waller (rest/knee) also were listed as limited.

Waller was injured while making a catch in the fourth quarter against the Steelers when he was hit low by CB Asante Samuel Jr. and he was lucky the injury didn't prove serious given the angle of the hit.

The Dolphins also had eight players listed on the injury report and estimated as full participants: RB De'Von Achane (ribs), OL Larry Borom (illness), LS Joe Cardona (hamstring), CB Rasul Douglas (foot), LB Cameron Goode (knee), RB Ollie Gordon (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/groins) and OL Andrew Meyer (tricep).

BENGALS INJURY REPORT

The Bengals were missing five players dealing with ankle injuries Wednesday, including three defensive linemen — B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins and Joseph Ossai.

The other players who didn't practice were TE Noah Fant and WR Charlie Jones.

Among the other players on the Bengals injury report were WR Tee Higgins, who was limited because of a concussion; QB Joe Burrow, listed as a full participant despite a knee injury; and first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who also was listed as a full participant while dealing with a knee injury.

