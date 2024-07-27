All Dolphins

Details Of Tagovailoa's Franchise-Record Deal Are Revealed

PFT reports that the Dolphins quarterback could receive up to $9 million in incentives.

Harvey Fialkov

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to quarterback coach Darrell Bevell during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to quarterback coach Darrell Bevell during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The details of this significant deal have surfaced a day after the Miami Dolphins made history with a franchise-record contract extension for their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Pro Football Talk (PFT) has broken down the four-year deal worth a reported average of $53.1 million per season, which has now dropped down to fourth-most among NFL quarterbacks after the Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to a four-year deal worth $220 million or $55 million per year on Friday. Love joins Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence at the top.

Tagovailoa will receive a $42 million signing bonus and a $1.125 million salary this season. In 2025, he will get a $25 million roster bonus, a $250,000 off-season workout bonus, and a base salary of $25.046 million. To protect the Dolphins from Tagovailoa having to sit out games due to injuries, he will receive a $750,000 active roster bonus in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

In 2026, his base salary will soar to a guaranteed $54 million, and he will once again receive a $250,000 workout bonus.

In 2027, Tagovailoa's base salary will drop to $31 million, with $20 million guaranteed for injury. He will receive the offseason workout bonus and active roster bonus mentioned above, but a $5 million offseason roster bonus also kicks in.

In 2026, $3 million will convert to a full guarantee; in 2027, the other $17 million will vest. Tua again garners the per-game active roster bonus.

In 2028, the final year of the deal, he will have a base salary of $41.4 million, a $7 million off-season roster bonus, an active roster bonus, and an off-season workout bonus.

PFT reports that the deal includes $9 million in potential incentives from 2025 through 2028. Each year, he can get $250,000 for 50 percent of regular-season playing time, $50,000 for playing time in a Wild Card win, $500,000 for 50 percent of regular-season playing time and 50 percent playing time in a divisional-round win, or $500,000 for 50-percent regular-season playing time and 50-percent playing time in a conference championship victory; and finally $1 million for 50-percent regular-season playing time and 50-percent playing time in a Super Bowl title.

Tagovailoa's guaranteed earnings from this deal are staggering, amounting to $147.171 million. This is a substantial three-year commitment to Tagovailoa, with only $3 million in guarantees in 2027 if the Dolphins decide to release him. Even in that scenario, Tagovailoa's earnings would surpass $150 million for the three years.

So, the money average is still $53.1 million per year, but adding in 2024's $23.171 million salary, it becomes a five-year deal at $47.11 million annually.

It's not too shabby for Athletes First, the sports agency representing Tua Tagovailoa, and the 26-year-old quarterback.

Harvey Fialkov has covered every professional South Florida sports team except soccer for several newspapers and The Associated Press for the last 30 years. Harvey has been the beat writer or backup on the Dolphins beat for two decades for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, including the end of Don Shula's Hall of Fame career to the Jimmy Johnson, Dave Wannstedt, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron and Tony Sparano years.

