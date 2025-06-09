Did a Jalen Ramsey Move Suddenly Get More Complicated?
The Green Bay Packers made waves Monday by releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander to free agency.
While many have immediately pivoted to looking at whether the Miami Dolphins, whose cornerback room hardly should inspire confidence, will attempt to sign Alexander, the more relevant question is what it means for Jalen Ramsey.
The Dolphins are still working to trade their star cornerback, who isn’t expected to attend mandatory minicamp this week. Before Monday, Ramsey unquestionably was the best veteran cornerback on the market.
There are other decent veteran options on the market, like Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. — two players the Dolphins have reportedly reached out to — but Ramsey’s pedigree was by far the most impressive.
However, Alexander’s release will pose an interesting question for teams looking to bolster their secondary. Is taking a chance on Alexander better than trading for Ramsey?
Money Concerns
The likely reason Ramsey hasn’t been moved yet is that he would cost any team acquiring him $21 million this season. If you go by Average Annual Value, Ramsey’s contract is the third-highest among all cornerbacks, and the only one in the top 10 given to a player over 30.
Ramsey doesn’t have any guaranteed salary past the 2025 season, according to Over The Cap, but $21 million for a player of Ramsey’s age is a lot for a team to take on. Plus, any team trading for Ramsey would have to give up a draft pick.
Even if it’s a Day 3 selection, as some experts have speculated, it’s still something.
On the other hand, Alexander doesn’t pose any of those challenges. No acquiring team will need to move a pick to get him, and he won’t come with a $21 million price tag this season. That said, Alexander also likely won’t take the veteran minimum, either.
One of the reasons the Packers and Alexander split in the first place was because of his contract — Alexander didn’t have any guaranteed salary this season.
Some contract experts believe the floor for Alexander will be a deal worth between $8 and $10 million with incentives. While that seems a bit conservative, it’s unlikely Alexander will come close to what a team would pay for Ramsey.
On-Field Questions
While Alexander almost assuredly is a better value than Ramsey, there are a few things that could make the Dolphins’ cornerback more appealing to a contending team.
For starters, Alexander has barely played across the last four seasons. He’s missed 33 games the past four seasons, including 10 games each of the past two seasons and 13 in 2021 — his only fully healthy season in the past four being 2022.
Last season saw Alexander suffer a knee injury that required surgery, but it wasn’t dire enough to keep him from practicing. It was a strange way for Alexander’s Packers tenure to end, to say the least.
Say what you want about Ramsey’s age and contract, but he’s been a pretty durable player in recent seasons. The only season he didn’t play at least 15 games since 2020 was 2023, when he played in 10 games.
The disparity in the two’s snap counts makes it hard to compare their stats earnestly, and the tape doesn’t separate them a ton. Alexander played well in his limited action last season (probably better than Ramsey), but he wasn’t so good that seven games of his play are better than 17 of Ramsey’s.
The Final Word
Ultimately, it’s hard to imagine Alexander not impacting Ramsey’s trade market considerably. There’s some risk with both players, but Alexander will be cheaper this season and won’t cost a team a draft pick.
Plus, Alexander has more upside. If he can stay healthy at 27, you could argue there are at least three seasons of elite play left for him. Ramsey is still a quality cornerback, but his play dipped a bit last season, and he’s not getting any younger.
Ramsey’s trade market didn’t seem overly robust before Alexander was released, so this might squeeze one team out of an already small group.
For example, if the Rams sign Alexander, who steps up to the plate for Ramsey? Los Angeles has been at the forefront of the Ramsey trade rumors because it’s familiar with the player and has a need, but it could decide Alexander is a better value.
Still, the Dolphins’ strategy shouldn’t change. They’re still better off waiting for a team to get desperate due to a preseason injury. Or perhaps a team that misses out on Alexander and wants to slightly up their offer to ensure they get cornerback help.
