Dolphins 2023 Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup

As the Miami Dolphins embark on their 2023 season, expectations from the national media are all over the place when it comes to Mike McDaniel's team.

The Dolphins are projected anywhere from missing the playoffs to going to the Super Bowl depending on who you want to believe, and it's the same thing when it comes to the NFL power rankings heading into the Thursday night opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

In our survey of 13 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Pro Football Talk, Yahoo and FOX Sports — the Dolphins' ranking ranges from fifth to 15th. The most common ranking, though, is ninth, which came in three times.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 13 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 11

Analysis: If Tua Tagovailoa can stay on the field, they will score a bunch of points, even if the offensive line has some issues. The defense will be much better with Vic Fangio running it.

Ranking: 8

Analysis: There have been some preseason disappointments, such as losing CB Jalen Ramsey to injury, not signing RB Dalvin Cook, not signing DT Christian Wilkins to a long-term deal and keeping only two of their four 2023 draft picks. But the hope of the 2023 Dolphins was always built on a healthier Tua Tagovailoa and the work Vic Fangio can do with a talented defense. And though the schedule looks tough on paper, they do have nine home games, with seven true road contests and a contest in Germany against the Chiefs. Health will be a season-long story to monitor, but all things being equal, this team might be ready to make an incremental improvement over coach Mike McDaniel’s promising first year.

Ranking: 11

Analysis: After losing to the Buffalo Bills while smacking a Juul on the sideline in the AFC Wildcard game in January, Mike McDaniel and the Miami Vape Gods are hoping to return with a season full of health and explosiveness. Losing Jalen Ramsey is a major bummer for their defense, but the addition of Vic Fangio will be a large net positive, even with the change of scheme and philosophy. Offensively, if Tua Tagovailoa remains healthy, and is anywhere near as efficient as last season, the offense will be hard to contain with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both keen to turn a short pass into a big gain. Miami will be in the playoff mix, but in a tough AFC East, they’ll need to do more than just hang around.

Ranking: 9

Analysis: Mike McDaniel enters his second season as the Dolphins' head coach with a successful first campaign under his belt. Miami made the playoffs without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's back healthy after suffering three concussions last season. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to game-plan against every week.

Ranking: 14

Analysis: A healthy and progressed Tua Tagovailoa will make a lot of people (myself included) feel silly. So, why does Miami come in at No. 14 on our power rankings? I do think we’re ignoring the impact that a divisional arms race can have on teams as a whole. The Bills are clearly the best suited in the AFC East for this kind of long-term marathon, given the quarterback, but at what point will these teams start clawing each others’ eyes out? There is no sweepable division opponent in the AFC East. Further, this ranking reflects an uncertainty as to whether Miami will evolve its offense in Year 2 under Mike McDaniel, or whether it will try to major in what it does best, at a faster pace. If it’s the latter, teams that have spent the offseason watching McDaniel could come prepared with more answers for his speed and lateral motioning techniques.

Ranking: 13

Analysis: Miami is one of the few teams in the league that could finish with a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense. As long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy this season, the Miami Dolphins can beat anyone. Miami begins the year with a difficult four-game stretch.

Ranking: 8

Analysis: Speaking of passing efficiency, having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is a cheat code for any offense. For a Shanahan-inspired passing attack, that gets them moving horizontally over the middle of the field, it’s almost impossible to stop. Losing Jalen Ramsey for the foreseeable future is a tough pill to swallow. However, the addition of Vic Fangio should still create a net positive for this unit over last season.

Ranking: 5

Analysis: It’s been 50 years since they last won a Super Bowl. If they can keep all key players healthy, they can end that streak.

Ranking: 10

Analysis: The Dolphins have this kind of ceiling because of what the offense can be with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa operating for Mike McDaniel, but that's a big if now with the line and the depth being key weaknesses. Also, the defensive promise will be curbed early with Jalen Ramsey on the shelf.

Ranking: 15

Analysis: They're already sufficiently beat up – LT Terron Armstead, RB Jeff Wilson and, most notably, CB Jalen Ramsey, who may not return this season – that those injuries could be the difference from returning to the playoffs in what projects as an airtight conference at the top.

Ranking: 12

Analysis: Best-case scenario: Perhaps only the Jets have a wider variance of possibilities entering the season, but the ceiling hits for Miami as Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason preparation pays off and he remains healthy all year. Coach Mike McDaniel evolves his offense further in Year 2, and the midseason trade for Jonathan Taylor makes them unstoppable as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lead the league in combined receiving yardage again. Vic Fangio proves to be the defensive sorcerer he’s paid to be as Jaelan Phillips vaults into the elite category of edge rushers, and Jalen Ramsey is great down the stretch. Tagovailoa plays good sport during Super Bowl week in a recorded bit for ESPN when he takes pole dancing lessons with Ryan Clark.

Ranking: 9

Analysis: The Dolphins' reported pursuit of Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor speaks to their weakness at running back. Jeff Wilson Jr. going to injured reserve certainly doesn't help. Raheem Mostert could end up being just fine, but it seems like the Dolphins aren't done shopping.

Ranking: 9

Analysis: If you can promise me Tua Tagovailoa plays the whole season, I'm all-in on the Dolphins. The offense is explosive and the defense is loaded. Even with Jalen Ramsey expected to miss a big chunk of the season, Miami has Pro Bowl-caliber play at all three levels, with Vic Fangio calling the shots. If the quarterback is healthy, I think the sky is the limit. If he's not — well, we've seen how that goes.

