Dolphins 2024 Week 10 Rooting Guide
The Miami Dolphins have a long way to go to make the playoffs, but they certainly haven't given up on the season, as evidenced by the NFL trade deadline actions (or inaction).
At 2-6 heading into their Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Dolphins clearly will need help along the way while they operate with a slim margin for error.
The Dolphins will have to take care of their end, and that means finishing the season with at least seven wins in their final nine games because anything less than a 9-8 record won't give them a shot to get a wild-card berth and the AFC East title probably is out of reach already.
THE DOLPHINS AND THE AFC STANDINGS
By looking at the AFC standings, we can break down the other 15 teams into three different categories and they're split evenly.
There are five teams through Week 9 that look like they likely or almost assuredly will make the playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.
There are five teams that don't look like they have much of a shot to make the playoffs: the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
The other five would seem like the teams the Dolphins will be competing against for the final two playoff spots in the AFC: the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.
The Dolphins have their two games left against the Jets — in Week 14 and Week 18 — so they could take care of handing them two losses right there, but in every other instance the Dolphins and their fans should be rooting against those last five teams.
To that end, Baltimore hanging on for that wild 35-34 victory against Cincinnati in the Thursday night thriller was good for Miami. Here's how the Dolphins and their fans should want to see the rest of Week 10 play out before Miami takes the field at SoFi Stadium.
THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 10
1. Arizona (vs. N.Y. Jets), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
When it doubt, always go with an interconference matchup if a "contender" is involved. The Jets are coming off an impressive victory against the AFC South-leading Texans, leaving some to believe they're ready to make a run.
2. Kansas City (at home vs. Denver), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
This isn't going to please those nostalgic Dolphins fans who want to see the Chiefs lose a game already and not get any closer to the possibility of a 17-0 season, but they're winning the AFC West regardless. A Broncos loss is much more valuable here.
3. Tennessee (at L.A. Chargers), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
Yes, the Titans hold a tiebreaker advantage because they defeated the Dolphins, but does anybody really think they could go on a second-half run?
4. Buffalo (at Indianapolis), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Yes, it's painful to root for the Bills, but reality says their lead atop the AFC East probably is insurmountable. Having Indianapolis suffer a fifth loss is much more important for the Dolphins' playoff outlook, grim as it may be.
5. Washington (at home vs. Pittsburgh), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
We really don't envision the Steelers collapsing in the second half of the season, but there's nothing bad here about them losing this game just in case that's in the cards.
6. Detroit (at Houston), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Again, we don't envision a Houston collapse, but this is an AFC-NFC matchup, so there's no real downside to the Lions winning this game.
7. Minnesota (at Jacksonville), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
The Jaguars are spiraling and will have Mac Jones at quarterback for this game and maybe others. They just don't look like a threat right now.
8. Chicago (vs. New England), 1 p.m.
This is similar to the MIN-JAX game because there's no downside to Chicago winning except for the positioning of the 2025 seventh-round pick the Dolphins will get as part of the Chase Claypool trade, but that's really not that significant.
WEEK 10 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS
These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football purposes because they don't involve AFC teams or have future draft implications.
But here's the rest of the Sunday slate, in the interest of thoroughness:
N.Y. Giants vs. Carolina (in Germany), Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Atlanta at New Orleans, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET
Philadelphia at Dallas, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET