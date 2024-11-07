McDaniel Explains Why the Dolphins Stood Pat
With the exceptions of some new players on the practice squad, the Miami Dolphins roster remains the same as it did before the NFL trade deadline, but head coach Mike McDaniel said that he and GM Chris Grier did discuss some possibilities.
Those discussions included players the Dolphins potentially could try to acquire or players other teams were interested in acquiring.
"There were a couple of conversations we had, both about people reaching out to us and and different possibilities, inward and outward," McDaniel said. "And I think the action was that there was no action. I think we believe in the roster and want to see guys come through a tough time and I think that's really what was executed. And nothing more than that."
While McDaniel didn't mention any names, it's certainly a pretty good bet that teams inquired about the availability of defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is having a really good season at the age of 38, and one of the team's veteran running backs, either Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson Jr. because of the team's depth at the position.
Terron Armstead could have been another player teams asked about given his age, his previous statements about contemplating retirement, the fact he accepted a pay cut this offseason and then the selection of his eventual replacement, Patrick Paul, in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
McDANIEL CONFIDENT OF A TURNAROUND
While the Dolphins sit at 2-6 as one of the nine teams tied for lowest win total in the league, McDaniel says he's seen enough progress and determination from his players to believe things will get better at some point.
Indeed, the Dolphins did play a lot better in their past two games, against the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, even if those two games ended with losses.
"Sometimes there's false hope where you're you're saying you're close, or you're saying, you know things will get better," McDaniel said. "I live in real hope, which is, how are people's games getting better? Are we getting better? Does that mean it's up to standard, or that losses are acceptable? Absolutely not. But vital to football teams having success in any NFL season is that they master that art of getting better in the noise, and don't confuse noise with just losing noise. It's very loud when you're winning, and sometimes you could be sitting at 6-2 and if the ball isn't getting better through all the noise, I don't have real hope.
"My hope is real, because the football that I'm watching and detailing is improving, and I think the team is is focused on trying to have a game where they feel like their brand of football was mastered. And I think the football team knows that when that occurs, things will take care of themselves in the win column."
The next opportunity for that work to provide that elusive victory will be Monday night when the Dolphins face the Los Angeles Rams at SoF