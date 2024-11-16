Dolphins 2024 Week 11 Rooting Guide
The Miami Dolphins need to string some victories, starting against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, if they're going to make a playoff run in 2024, but they likely are going to need some help along the way.
The Dolphins stand at 3-6 heading into their final nine games: at home against Las Vegas and New England, at Green Bay, home against the New York Jets, at Houston, home against San Francisco, at Cleveland and at the Jets.
THE DOLPHINS AND THE AFC STANDINGS
The Dolphins currently stand in 10th place in the AFC standings, but they're tied with eighth-place Indianapolis and ninth-place Cincinnati in the loss column, with one more loss than the seventh-place Denver Broncos.
Through Week 10, it still appears we're looking at three tiers of AFC teams, with six teams look like they will likely or almost assuredly make the playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.
Five teams don't look like they have much of a shot at making the playoffs: the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.
The leaves five teams likely competing for that final AFC playoff spot: the Dolphins, Broncos, Colts, Bengals, and maybe the Jets.
The Dolphins have two games left against the Jets — in Week 14 and Week 18 — so they could hand them two losses right there, but in every other instance, the Dolphins and their fans should be rooting against those last four teams.
The Dolphins got some nice help last weekend when all four of those teams wound up losing.
THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 11
1) Atlanta (at Denver), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET
Easy choice here, it's an NFC team against an AFC team that's among the wild-card contenders. So let's go Kirk Cousins.
2) L.A. Chargers (at home vs. Cincinnati), Sunday, 8:20 PM ET
It absolutely could be that the Chargers collapse toward the end and miss the playoffs, but it's more likely at this point that Cincinnati is the real bubble team. The Benglas also have the talent to run off a winning streak.
3) N.Y. Jets (vs. Indianapolis), Sunday, 1 PM ET
This was supposed to be the Sunday night game, but it got flexed out. The Colts' favorable remaining schedule gives them a bit of an edge down the stretch, so they need to be monitored. As mentioned before, the Dolphins will be facing the Jets twice, so they can take care of them.
4) Kansas City (at Buffalo), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET
The Chiefs are locks to make the playoffs and the Bills are almost there as well, but why not root against Buffalo in the very unlikely event they could collapse down the stretch.
5) Dallas (at home vs. Houston), Monday, 8:15 PM ET
Again, we've got the Texans making the playoffs, but this is an AFC-NFC matchup, so why not? Even though, there's always something enjoyable about watching the Cowboys lose, no?
FIVE OTHER GAMES WITH A SLIGHT PREFERENCE (BUT NO BIGGIE)
6) Pittsburgh (vs. Baltimore), Sunday, 1 PM ET
At 7-2 and 7-3, we've got both teams making the playoffs, so we'll go against the team that already has one more loss.
7) Minnesota (at Tennessee), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET
Even if the Titans were to pull off the upset, we just don't see them making a second-half run.
8) New Orleans (vs. Cleveland), 1:00 PM ET
This is like the Titans, plus we want to see former Dolphins assistant Darren Rizzi get another W as interin head coach of the Saints.
9) Detroit (vs. Jacksonville) 1:00 PM ET
The Jaguars are closer to firing the head coach than making a playoff run.
10) L.A. Rams (at New England), 1:00 PM ET
The Dolphins are going to see the Patriots next week, but this season is about Drake Maye's development for New England.
WEEK 11 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS
These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football because they don't involve AFC teams or have future draft implications.
But here's the rest of the Sunday slate, in the interest of thoroughness:
- Green Bay at Chicago, Sunday, 1 PM EDT
- Seattle at San Francisco, Sunday, 4:05 PM EDT