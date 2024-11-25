All Dolphins

Dolphins 2024 Week 12 Snap Count Observations

Alec Ingold, Terron Armstead, Tyrel Dodson and Cam Smith were among the Miami Dolphins players with noteworthy playing time against the New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates with linebacker Chop Robinson (44) after a play against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 34-15 victory against the New England Patriotds at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:

As a reminder, the inactives were: RB Jeff WilsonJr., CB Ethan Bonner, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer, TE Jack Stoll and WR Dee Eskridge

Fuller missed a second consecutive game with a concussion.

With quarterback Skylar Thompson entering — for only two plays — in the fourth quarter, every active player saw action.

Seven position players saw their only action on special teams: LB Duke Riley, CB Siran Neal, LB Channing Tindall, S Marcus Maye, DB Elijah Campbell, G Lester Cotton and T Jackson Carman

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- What stands out on offense for this game is the usage of left tackle Terron Armstead, who started after not practicing for a second consecutive week. He was taken out of the game at the same time as Tua Tagovailoa when the Dolphins were in total control in the fourth quarter, but unlike Tua, he did not re-enter the game after Thompson's second snap ended with a New England defensive touchdown. With the Dolphins playing Thursday night, this made sense to try to give Armstead the best possible chance to play — and at a high level — against the Packers.

-- Fullback Alec Ingold was back in the lineup after missing two games with a calf injury, but he ended up playing only nine snaps on offense. We'll have to monitor whether Ingold was having issues with the calf and the way the game played out with the success of the passing game was the clear reason for that.

-- Raheem Mostert got significantly more snaps than rookie Jaylen Wright, even though it might not have seemed that way considering he got only three touches, compared to Wright's seven carries.

-- Jonnu Smith's emergence as a major factor in the passing game has come with an increased work load. He got 47 of the 68 offensive snaps against the Patriots, 16 more than Julian Hill.

-- Same story at wide receiver, with rookie Malik Washington getting the third-most snaps behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill and ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. and River Cracraft.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

Five players were on the field for all 69 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Poyer, safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Kader Kohou.

Newcomer Tyrel Dodson played 48 snaps on defense after Anthony Walker Jr. went out with a hamstring injury after playing only one special teams in his Dolphins debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Storm Duck again got the bulk of the work when the Dolphins lined up with five DBs, playing 48 snaps compared to 16 for Cam Smith, the team's top pick (second round) in the 2023 NFL draft. It should be clear that Duck is ahead of Smith on the depth chart.

We close with the special teams, where Riley, Bell, and Neal tied for the highest total of snaps with 22, followed by Tindall and Campbell with 19 snaps. The leader among offensive players again was Julian Hill, who had 18 snaps, followed by River Cracraft with 10.

