Dolphins 2024 Week 13 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 30-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.
As a reminder, the inactives were: LB Anthony Walker Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, CB Kendall Fuller, TE Jack Stoll and WR Dee Eskridge. Walker (hamstring) and Fuller (concussion) both missed the game because of injuries. Tyler Huntley, activated off injured reserve Thursday, served as the emergency third quarterback.
Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson and rookie offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, active for the first time in his NFL career, were the only two active Dolphins players who didn't play.
Rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris, making his NFL debut after being activated off IR earlier in the week, was one of four position players whose only snaps came no special teams. The others were LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Isaiah Wynn, playing in his first game since Week 7 of the 2023 season. Wynn played one snap on special teams.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- After coming out of the New England game in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins in control, left tackle Terron Armstead was able to play all 71 offensive snaps against Green Bay despite continuing to deal with a knee injury.
-- The one offensive lineman who didn't play the whole game was right tackle Kendall Lamm, who sustained what appeared to be an arm or hand injury. He left the game briefly, returned, but then left again for good and was replaced by rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul after playing 54 of the 71 offensive snaps.
-- It was again the De'Von Achane show at running back, though what was noteworthy here is that rookie Jaylen Wright got only one offensive snap, as did veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. after spending several weeks on the inactive list..
-- Fullback Alec Ingold played only 18 snaps in his Wisconsin homecoming, but the Dolphins' big deficit in the second half played a large role in that.
-- At tight end, there was a heavy dose of Jonnu Smith (51 snaps), which made sense considering the Dolphins had to throw of the second half. That was Smith's second-highest snap count of the season. The flip side was a light night of work for Durham Smythe, who got only 14 offensive snaps. That was his lowest total since the 2020 season.
-- It was the same story at wide receiver, with rookie Malik Washington getting the third-most snaps behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill and ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. and River Cracraft. Coming off his most productive outing of 2024, Waddle got a season-high 65 snaps on offense, though the score again dictated that the Dolphins had to be pass-centric in the second half.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- Four players were on the field for all 54 defensive snaps: linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Poyer and safety Jevon Holland.
-- Jordyn Brooks left the game with a minor injury, but returned after missing three defensive snaps.
-- With starting cornerback Kader Kohou leaving the game in the first quarter with a back injury and not returning, rookie Storm Duck ended up playing 50 defensive snaps, his second-highest total to date.
-- Special teams standout Siran Neal got rare work at cornerback because of the injuries to Kohou and Cam Smith, and ended up playing 15 defensive snaps. Neal was credited with two passes defensed, though he did appear to get away with a DPI on the Packers' last offensive snap of the game on a deep pass from Jordan Love.
-- Rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson, who had been on a tear, was pretty quiet while playing a modest 31 defensive snaps, though the Packers' low play total had something to do with that.
-- We close with the special teams, where Duke Riley, Bell, and Neal tied for the highest total of snaps with 23, followed by Elijah Campbell with 17 snaps. The leader among offensive players again was Julian Hill, who had 14 snaps.