Dolphins 2024 Week 14 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
As a reminder, the inactives were: CB Ethan Bonner, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Andrew Meyer, TE Jack Stoll and WR River Cracraft. Skylar Thompson served as the emergency third quarterback.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley was the only active player who didn't play.
Seven position players saw action only on special teams: LB Duke Riley, CB Siran Neal, CB Storm Duck, LB Channing Tindall, S Patrick McMorris, G Isaiah Wynn and T Jackson Carman.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- The big story on offense involved tackle Terron Armstead, who played only five snaps — three on the first drive of the game and two on the second possession. Armstead, who has been dealing with a knee injury, jumped up in apparent discomfort after the second offensive play. There was no clarity after the game as to the extent of Armstead's issue.
-- Patrick Paul took over at left tackle for Armstead and played 67 of the 72 offensive snaps.
-- Also very noteworthy on offense was Tyreek Hill playing all but two of the offensive snaps, this after much conversation about him being on the sideline for a key fourth-and-goal situation against Green Bay. The 70 snaps represented his highest total of the season, easily topping the 62 he played against both the Patriots in Week 5 and the Colts in Week 7.
-- With Mostert out, the running back rotation was even more De'Von Achane-centric than usual. He wound up playing 60 of the 72 offensive snaps. That represented not only a season high but a career high for Achane, whose previous high was 49 the previous game against Green Bay.
-- By comparison, rookie Jaylen Wright played only 14 offensive snaps and veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. played only four.
-- Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be almost an afterthought on offense, playing a meager 10 offensive snaps. That actually was his lowest total of the season.
-- At tight end, it was Jonnu Smith with the most snaps in this game, but Durham Smythe again with a light work load of only 14 offensive snaps.
-- Lastly, since the Dolphins were focusing more on the passing game, fullback Alec Ingold ended up playing a very modest 17 offensive snaps.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- Four players were on the field for all 68 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Poyer and safety Jevon Holland.
-- Cornerback Kendall Fuller, back in the lineup after missing three games with a concussion, played all but one the defensive snaps.
-- With the Dolphins using a lot of nickel formations, Kader Kohou wound up playing 47 snaps.
-- Anthony Walker Jr. was back in the lineup after missing the Green Bay game with a hamstring injury and played 62 of the snaps, leaving the game temporarily when he re-injured or aggravated his injury. Tyrel Dodson filled him for in alongside Brooks for those six snaps he missed.
-- Veteran Emmanuel Ogbah got the most snaps among the edge defenders with 47, followed by rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson with 37 and Quinton Bell with 28. Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara got three snaps on defense, giving him 24 for the season.
-- We close with the special teams, where Duke Riley, Bell, and Neal as usual tied for the highest total of snaps, this time with 26, followed by rookie Storm Duck with 23 snaps. The leader among offensive players again was Julian Hill, who had 19 snaps.