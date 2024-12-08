All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 14 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will have almost their full lineup of active players against the New York Jets on Sunday, the one exception being running back Raheem Mostert.

Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), CB Kader Kohou (back) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) all will be in the lineup after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of Week 14. Walker will be back after missing the Thankgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Also back in the lineup will be cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed the past three games with a concussion.

Mostert will miss a fourth game in what continues to be a frustrating season.

Among the healthy scratches, maybe the most noteworthy is wide receiver River Cracraft, who will give way to Dee Eskridge.

Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara will be active for the third time this season.

The other inactives are familiar names: CB Ethan Bonner, OL Andrew Meyer and TE Jack Stoll. Quarterback Skylar Thompson will serve as the emergency third quarterback after being supplanted as the top backup by Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.

JETS INACTIVES

For the New York Jets, the big news involves starting cornerback Sauce Gardner joining running back Breece Hall on the inactive list because of his hamstring injury.

Hall and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers were downgraded to OUT on the injury report Saturday.

Also inactive for the Jets are WR Malachi Corley, OL Xavier Newman and EDGE Braiden McGregor.

The Jets will have the three starting offensive linemen who were listed as questionable Friday: tackles Morgan Moses and rookie first-round pick (and former Chop Robinson Penn State teammate) Ola Fashanu, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News