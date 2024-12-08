Breaking Down the Dolphins 2024 Week 14 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have almost their full lineup of active players against the New York Jets on Sunday, the one exception being running back Raheem Mostert.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), CB Kader Kohou (back) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) all will be in the lineup after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of Week 14. Walker will be back after missing the Thankgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers.
Also back in the lineup will be cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed the past three games with a concussion.
Mostert will miss a fourth game in what continues to be a frustrating season.
Among the healthy scratches, maybe the most noteworthy is wide receiver River Cracraft, who will give way to Dee Eskridge.
Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara will be active for the third time this season.
The other inactives are familiar names: CB Ethan Bonner, OL Andrew Meyer and TE Jack Stoll. Quarterback Skylar Thompson will serve as the emergency third quarterback after being supplanted as the top backup by Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.
JETS INACTIVES
For the New York Jets, the big news involves starting cornerback Sauce Gardner joining running back Breece Hall on the inactive list because of his hamstring injury.
Hall and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers were downgraded to OUT on the injury report Saturday.
Also inactive for the Jets are WR Malachi Corley, OL Xavier Newman and EDGE Braiden McGregor.
The Jets will have the three starting offensive linemen who were listed as questionable Friday: tackles Morgan Moses and rookie first-round pick (and former Chop Robinson Penn State teammate) Ola Fashanu, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.