Dolphins 2025 Camp: Chicago Joint Practice Recap
CHICAGO — The Miami Dolphins provided their first look against an opponent when they had a joint practice with the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall on Friday.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, dealing with an oblique injury, did not take part in practice, but did find a way to get involved when he stepped into a melee in one of the end zones late in the session. The rest of the absences involved players who didn't work Thursday — linebacker Mohamed Kamara, cornerback Cam Smith, fullback Alec Ingold, tackle Austin Jackson, tackle Bayron Matos and safety Ashtyn Davis.
Retired offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who was a visitor at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex a couple of times, was in attendance and stood with Dolphins players in the back of the end zone or on the sideline.
Because this was a practice on the road, no Dolphins player wore an orange jersey.
The teams practiced for a solid two hours ahead of their matchup in the preseason opener at Soldier Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS
-- With competitive action going on two fields at the same time, it's difficult for any reporter to see everything that's going on, but while we focused on the Dolphins defense, we were able to sneak in some looks at the Dolphins offense.
-- The overall takeaway is that the Dolphins offense had a rough time with the Chicago defense, but at worst was even with the Chicago offense, if not slightly having the better of it.
-- While the teams agreed there would be no live tackling, there was some physicality, more often coming from the Bears. There were a couple of dust-ups or skirmishes, even one involving two Dolphins players, one of whom was Jordyn Brooks, and the other somebody blocked out by teammates.
-- Cornerback Jack Jones left practice early on a cart, but posted on social media afterward that the issue was simply cramps.
DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive session involved one-on-ones, and from a defensive standpoint, it was really rough for the Dolphins' DBs. It started with eight straight completions or flags thrown by the officials for defensive pass interference.
-- The best Dolphins defensive back in that session without question was cornerback Ethan Bonner.
-- At the far end of the field, the linemen went at it in the pass-rushing work, though it was difficult to see through the linemen watching the action.
-- We were able to observe wins by Jaelan Phillips, Kenneth Grant, Quinton Bell and Grayson Murphy, who punctuated his rep with a loud, not-suitable-for-children scream.
-- The 11-on-11 work began with a bang for the Dolphins defense, with linebacker Jordyn Brooks picking off Caleb Williams when he stepped in front of tight end Cole Kmet.
-- Brooks followed that by stuffing a Bears running back for a tackle for loss.
-- That series does feature a long touchdown pass from Williams to Devin Duvernay after a completion over linebacker K.J. Britt.
-- Linebacker Tyrel Dodson Jr. had the first of a few notable plays when he got to the quarterback.
-- After that session, it was time for some special teams work, and Cameron Goode, battling for a roster spot at outside linebacker, got his hand on a punt.
-- A couple of plays later, Dolphins rookie Monaray Baldwin dropped a Chicago punt, then failed to get to the loose ball before the Bears recovered.
-- On another punt, this one by the Dolphins, the Bears returner beat Channing Tindall to the outside for what might have been a very long return.
-- The 11-on-11s return, and Dodson breaks up a short pass intended for D.J. Moore.
-- We should mention here that the defense flushed Williams out of the pocket more than once, leading to a handful of throwaways by the second-year quarterback.
-- Jack Jones flew in from his cornerback position to meet D'Andre Swift on a running play for a loss.
-- Grayson Murphy has back-to-back nice plays, once with pressure and the next against the run, and makes sure to let everybody know afterward.
-- Later on, after a good run by Swift and a completion in front of Storm Duck, Dodson gets pressure on Case Keenum and B.J. Adams follows with tight coverage on a deep pass.
-- Elijah Campbell came in free on a blitz and Williams didn't even bother trying to get away from him, in essence conceding the sack.
-- LB K.J. Britt was beaten on a crosser by RB Nashone Wright for a good gain for the Bears.
-- Jack Jones took a big hit on a Bears kickoff return, leading to some whooping by Chicago players.
OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
-- What stands out are the three interceptions thrown by Tua Tagovailoa, who had thrown only one practice interception in training camp in South Florida.
-- There also were a couple of fumbles by running back Alexander Mattison.
-- Second-year tackle Patrick Paul had a lot tougher time in his one-on-ones reps than he had so far against Dolphins defenders.
-- Center Aaron Brewer was the best Dolphins performer during one-on-ones.
-- Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma got laid out by safety Jonathan Owens in seven-on-seven after he came down with a catch and Owens couldn’t stop his momentum.
-- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted Tagovailoa on a pass intended for tight end Chris Myrick.
-- Running back De'Von Achane had a nice first down run to the left side of the offensive line.
-- Jaylen Waddle got laid out by cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and forced a fumble on the screen play. Waddle was on the ground for maybe a minute but returned to the action.
-- Defensive end Montez Sweat with a sack on Tagovailoa.
-- Malik Washington with a nice jumping catch on the sideline, beating safety Kevin Byard II.
-- Linebacker Noah Sewell with a tackle of Achane in the backfield. Put him on the ground with a tough hit and celebrated. Sewell, the brother of Lions tackle Penei Sewell, later had an apparent cheap shot with an arm to the head of Erik Ezukanma after a 20-yard-something reception from Zach Wilson.
-- Jaylen Wright with a nice first-down reception from Tagovailoa.
-- The Dolphins offensive line had four false starts and two holding calls in 11-on-11 work. This obviously is not good.
-- Waddle with a nice downfield reception from Tagovailoa.
-- Byard with a fingertip interception of a Tagovailoa pass to Tarik Black. Ball looks slightly thrown behind Black but could have been caught instead of tipped by Black.
-- Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds swung Wright to the ground like a rag doll, nearly starting a fight.
-- Wright with a nice left-side first-down run.
-- Zach Wilson scrambles for a 30-yard gain, getting the offense to the 6.
-- Tackle Ryan Hayes hurt his right ankle or foot and got replaced. He called out for a replacement after the play.
RED ZONE ENDING
-- The practice ended with each team getting two sets of reps in the red zone.
-- The first Dolphins series began with De'Von Achane stuffed on a running play.
-- That was followed by a couple of flags and another run stuffed before Tagovailoa threw an interception when LB Tremaine Edmunds, the former Bills first-round pick and son of former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds, stepped in front of the receiver at the goal line.
-- On Chicago's first red zone series, Minkah Fitzpatrick provides great coverage against Moore in the back of the end zone to force an incompletion, and that's followed by a sack by Dodson.
-- On the next play, Jones is flagged for defensive pass interference and it's immediately after that he starts cramping, leading to Armstead and another teammate carrying him off the field.
-- Bradley Chubb gets close to Williams on back-to-back plays for either a sack or a throw-away.
The Dolphins' next red zone series starts with a muffed handoff between Zach Wilson and Alexander Mattison and a Bears fumble recovery.
-- After a holding penalty against Germain Ifedi, Wilson throws a touchdown pass to Julian Hill, but here comes a penalty against Hill for illegal motion.
-- Wilson ends the Dolphins' last offensive series in style, throwing a touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong and setting off a sideline celebration.
-- The Bears' final red zone series ends with Zeek Biggers sacking Case Keenum.
-- Two short completions from Tua to Waddle, including a nifty no-look pass over the middle while looking to the sideline.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage: