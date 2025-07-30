Dolphins 2025 Camp Day 7: McDaniel Media Session Highlights
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for another practice of training camp this year.
Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:
INJURY AND STATUS UPDATES
-- Ashtyn Davis sustained a non-contact injury and McDaniel said the Dolphins were always prepared for the worst, but it turns out it wasn't the worst.
-- With Kader Kohou, he'll be going on injured reserve with a knee injury. Further tests were done after the swelling went down and the worst fears were confirmed there.
-- McDaniel points out Kohou's journey after arriving as a UDFA and how his game was ascending when he was injured. McDaniel said he was crushed about the injury until he talked to Kohou, who made him feel better with his mind-set.
-- With James Daniels, who said Tuesday he was going to the doctor to get "cleared," McDaniel clarifies that meant receiving the green light to go ahead with no limitations.
THOUGHTS ON FIRST DAY OF PADS
-- McDaniel calls that first day in pads "super odds" because he's not looking for good because there's a ramp-up expected and it's not going to look anything like the finished product. Calls it a "necessary evil." Also says it was close to his expectations.
-- Chop Robinson has performed well throughout camp after a good offseason, and McDaniel talked about his high expectations, where he doesn't get overly excited about a productive rep. Calls him probably the fastest player back to the huddle when he makes a play of anybody on the team.
-- Rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers has been impressive, but McDaniel says Zach Wilson is the backup quarterback. Praises the work Wilson has done, while adding that Ewers is every day trying to make it a competition.
-- Darren Waller "has been great" and he says "every day might be the day" for Waller to come off PUP and start practicing. Adds there was mutual interest with fellow tight end Noah Fant and seeing if there was a fit there. A decision on whether to add Fant could come within a few days. But. he says there's no correlation between Waller's status and the Fant visit.
-- With Kohou's injury, McDaniel says he's looking at his group of cornerbacks currently on the roster and not planning to add anybody at the position at the moment. This obviously can change quickly.
-- "That dude is not faking that energy," is what McDaniel says about new LB Willie Gay Jr., who has been balling so far in camp. Calls him one of his favorite additions he's had as a coach. "I've been incredibly happy with having him here. His speed to the ball is real and infectious."
-- Tua Tagovailoa has yet to throw an interception in training camp, and McDaniel says "it's his team" and "every day he's trying to dictate the terms by how he does his job." Praises his consistency of intensity.