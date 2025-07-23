Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 1 Recap
The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice of the 2025 training camp Wednesday.
One notable addition at the Baptist Health Training Complex is a set of six gigantic fans in the bleachers, which no doubt will be welcomed by the team's fans.
Something new for a first camp practice was the presence of a couple of officials. Those usually don't show up until a few practices into camp.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Darren Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer was missing from practice.
Cornerback Artie Burns was at practice, but left early.
After stretching inside as they often do, the Dolphins began practice indoors because of the weather and potential lightning in the area before going outside in the rain.
PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS
-- The first noteworthy play of practice came in a 7-on-7 session when rookie QB Quinn Ewers completed a pass down the left sideline to tight end Hayden Rucci for about 15-20 yards.
-- Zach Sieler, who is looking for a new contract, took part in the 11-on-11 work. In fact, he got penetration on a running play right off the bat.
-- Veteran free agent pick-up James Daniels committed a false start on back-to-back snaps. Remember that he didn't take part in 11-on-11 work in the offseason as he continued to work his way back from his 2024 Achilles injury.
-- Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who we've told you to watch as a surprise major contributor, met Jaylen Wright in the backfield as soon he got a handoff.
-- The second set of 11-on-11 work began with a nifty completion over the middle from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.
-- Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson both got pressure on Tagovailoa on a pass play.
-- Zach Wilson showed great ball placement on a throw over the middle (and over a linebacker) to Erik Ezukanma.
-- Mohamed Kamara, looking to make a jump after a disappointing rookie season, jumped offside on a pass play.
-- Malik Washington, who looked really good in the spring, had a nice diving catch on a pass from Tua over the middle.
-- Tight end Tanner Conner fumbled after catching a pass from Quinn Ewers while running down the field and having the ball punched out from behind. CB Cam Smith recovered the fumble.