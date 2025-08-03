Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 10 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Sunday with a new player on their roster and a veteran out there for the first time.
The festivities this time began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers with the task of pumping up the crowd falling solely to rookie running back Ollie Gordon II.
The list of players not practicing was heavily slanted toward defensive backs, with Ashtyn Davis, Dante Trader Jr., Cam Smith and Jason Marshall Jr. all sitting out. Trader, wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg, got onto the field during position drills to observe and talk to DC Anthony Weaver.
Also out were OLB Jaelan Phillips, T Bayron Matos, TE Jalin Conyers and tackle Austin Jackson. Tyreek Hill wasn't out in time for stretching for the second time this training camp.
Phillips, who sustained a scary-looking but ultimately minor injury Saturday, showed up after the start of practice with a bandage below his left knee.
Practicing for the first time this summer was safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, along with newly signed tackle Germain Ifedi. Neither of them did very much beyond individual drills.
Cornerback Storm Duck wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Saturday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive drill was an 11-on-11, and on the second snap Jordyn Brooks had a free run at Tua Tagovailoa before he stopped.
-- James Daniels had a nice block on a successful run up the middle by Achane.
-- Aaron Brewer sailed a shotgun snap over the head of Tua.
-- Jonah Savaiinaea sealed off Chop Robinson on a nice inside run by Alexander Mattison.
-- Elijah Campbell met Malik Washington deep into the offensive backfield on an end-around.
-- Zach Wilson's first pass easily was picked off by safety Jordan Colbert. Looked like it was intended for Tarik Black, but was nowhere near him. Almost feels like a miscommunication.
-- Zeek Biggers got his hands on a Quinn Ewers pass after he rolled to his left.
-- Jaylen Waddle made a nice catch over the middle on a Tua pass that looked like it was deflected at the line.
-- Tight end Pharaoh Brown moved early.
-- Waddle slipped on a deep in route to force an incompletion from Wilson. The next play resulted in a penalty for an ineligible man downfield. Offense sloppy so far.
-- Mohamed Kamara showed good hustle chasing Wilson out of the pocket on a play that ended with Wilson throwing the ball out of bounds.
-- Theo Wease Jr., who had a nice job catching the ball, had a nice block to keep Derrick McLendon from having a clear path to Ewers.
-- Tua hooked up with Tyreek Hill with a 30-yard completion over the middle with Stom Duck the closest in coverage. That came at the start of an end-of-game or end-of-half drill, which ended with a 37-yard field goal by Jason Sanders with Ryan Stonehouse holding.
-- Quinton Bell got pressure on Wilson on the next series.
-- After a completion to Dee Eskridge, Sanders hit a 53-yard field goal with Jake Bailey holding as the two punters continue splitting those duties.
-- As the Dolphins practiced field goals, Stonehouse did a nice job of scooping up a very low snap by veteran Joe Cardona.
-- Alec Ingold left practice early after he went down on a running play with the Dolphins backed close to their goal line. He then walked inside the facility with trainers and his walk suggests the injury didn't involve his lower body.
-- Mike HIlton met Jaylen Wright inside the goal line — after a couple of false starts — for what might have been a safety. A reminder that Hilton is a very good blitzer and tackler.
-- Julian Hill had a very good seal block on Quinton Bell after Tua threw a check-down to De'Von Achane to start a red zone period.
-- Bradley Chubb met Achane in the backfield on a snap from the plus-5.
-- On the next play, Chubb got around Patrick Paul and got close enough to Tua that he raised his hand to signify a sack (in his mind) before running away from the QB.
-- Mohamed Kamara met Alexander Mattison in the hole for a 1-yard loss on a run.
-- Hilton got to Quinn Ewers quickly on a first-and-10 but stopped, but Ewers then threw a TD pass to Wease.
-- Offensive lineman Andrew Meyer left practice early to go inside the facility.
-- On a third-and-goal from the 4, Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of Tyreek Hill to pick off Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick ran it all the way back to the end zone for 102 yards with Hill giving chase all the way — and maybe could have made the tackle. First INT of camp for Tua.
-- Tua came back on the next play with a nice TD throw over the middle to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
-- Erik Ezukanma failed to come up with a diving catch in the back of the end zone on a throw from Wilson. Would have been a tough catch, but definitely was makeable — and he needs to make those.
-- Wilson came back with a nice 9-yard TD pass to Tajh Washington with pressure coming at him. Also, a nice low catch by Washington.
