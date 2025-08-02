Phillips Provides Major Scare at Practice
Jaelan Phillips wasted little time after practice Saturday to reassure Miami Dolphins fans there was no cause for alarm after he gingerly walked off the field and inside the Baptist Health Training Complex.
Phillips left about halfway through practice after being injured during an 11-on-11 period. After getting attention from trainers, he stood on the sideline flexing his left knee a bit, then jogged a little bit behind the huddle before walking between the two fields.
Phillips then walked inside the facility accompanied by a trainer and did so very slowly.
Anytime a player leaves the field after a situation like this, there's cause for concern and — right or wrong — it's probably more pronounced with Phillips given his injury history.
Phillips, as Dolphins fans well know, saw his last two seasons shortened because of significant injuries — a torn right Achilles tendon against the New York Jets in November 2023, a torn ACL in his right knee against the Tennessee Titans in September 2024.
Phillips' return in 2025 is important to the Dolphins, who figure to have to rely on their pass rush to make up for the lack of proven players in the secondary.
With Phillips, Bradley Chubb and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson, the Dolphins have the makings of a dynamic pass-rushing trio at outside linebacker.
On a personal level, it's also a big year for Phillips, who currently is scheduled to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option with a guaranteed salary of $13.3 million.
Phillips currently is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next March, and his market value will depend to some degree — maybe a large degree — to him showing the ability to make it through a season.
The last thing he needs is a significant injury, which is why his post-practice tweet was a welcome sight.